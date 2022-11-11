Wales boss bans Gareth Bale from playing golf at the World Cup, is your buzzkill of the week | This is the Loop

“Yeah. There’s no golf. We’re out there to do a job,” said Page when asked about Bale’s golf prospects over the next couple of weeks. “In the past, I may get Gareth, Kieffer Moore or Aaron Ramsey [other players on the Welsh national team] come up to me and say, ‘What’s the plan for Tomorrow afternoon? Are there meetings?’ I’d say, ‘Well, there’s no meetings, so if you want nine holes then go and play’. But that is when you have a week building up to a double-header. Out there, we won’t have enough time. Every four days there is a game. It’s relentless.”