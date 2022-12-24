Walden Grove girls soccer among top teams in Southern Arizona at winter break

Walden Grove freshman Vivien Villarreal, a standout with the RSL Southern Arizona program in recent years, is emerging as a top prospect (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson.com)

Walden Grove’s girls soccer team is 7-1 coming off a loss in the 4A state semifinal in penalty kicks against eventual state Champion Salpointe.

The Red Wolves advanced to the Championship of the recent Brandon Bean Tournament and lost in penalty kicks to 6A power Tucson High.

Troy Bosley’s team defeated the Badgers 2-0 in group play earlier in the tournament.

Vivien Villarreala Walden Grove freshman who has been a standout with the RSL Southern Arizona youth soccer program in recent years, was selected the MVP of the tournament.

Here’s a look at some of the other top girls soccer teams heading into the winter break:

Tucson High (7-1) — the Badgers have won six consecutive games after the loss to Walden Grove. They will play in the 2022 Arizona Soccer Showcase Hosted by Chandler Hamilton on Tuesday through Thursday. The team’s Captain is a senior midfielder Viviana Sanchez.

Sahuarita (7-1) — the Mustangs’ Rylee Arrington and Samantha Wright are Seniors who have combined for 36 of the team’s 49 goals. Arrington has 19 and Wright 17. Sahuarita’s lone loss is to Tucson.

CDO (7-1-1) — Senior forward Elizabeth Walker leads the Dorados with 14 goals. Senior goaltender Kalyn Dooley has 57 saves. The Dorados have four shutout wins this season.

Sunnyside (8-1-1) — Sophomore Kassandra Flores-Perez is Emerging as a top prospect of the future with a team-leading 12 goals. The Blue Devils entered the winter break with five straight wins.

Salpointe (4-2) — The Lancers did not allow a goal in its first five matches (it lost in penalty kicks 4-3 against Tucson in the Brandon Bean Tournament after the teams were scoreless in regular time).

