Wake’s Carr, Duke’s Filipowski Claim ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Wake Forest junior forward Andrew Carr was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.

ACC men’s basketball Weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Carr averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in Wake Forest’s wins over Florida State and Boston College. A native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Carr recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field in a home win against Florida State. He stepped up again at Boston College with his second double-double of the season, posting 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds. He was 3-for-3 from 3-point range for the week and also hit 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. During ACC play, Carr is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6% from the field.

Filipowski averaged 23.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game against Pitt and Clemson, recording double-doubles in each contest. The Westtown, New York, native recorded a career-best 28 points and 15 rebounds in Duke’s 77-69 win versus Pitt while shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 11-for-13 at the free-throw line. He is just the third freshman in Duke history with a game of at least 28/15 and just the sixth power conference player this season to do so. Filipowski followed the big performance with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 72-64 loss to league-leading Clemson. He owns eight double-doubles this season, which is tied for 14th nationally and leads all NCAA freshmen. His 9.2 rebounds per game leads all power conference freshmen. Over Duke’s last four games – three of which were on the road – Filipowski is averaging 18.8 points and 11.5 rebounds.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21—Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

December 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

December 12—Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

December 19—Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

December 27—Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2—Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt

Jan. 9—Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

Jan. 16—Andrew Carr, Jr., F, Wake Forest

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 5—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

December 12—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 19—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 27—Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2—Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Jan. 9—Mike James, G/F, Louisville

Jan. 16—Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke