Wake Forest Women’s Basketball defeats Mercer 70-45

“Finally.”

That’s what Wake Forest Preseason All-ACC guard Jewel Spear said in front of the Deacons’ bench as he dropped in an open transition 3-pointer with a little more than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The bucket was just her second of the game, but it extended the Deacs lead to 11 and was the start of a 22-5 run to close the game as Wake Forest (3-1) defeated Mercer 70-45 Tuesday morning at Joel Coliseum .

“We’ve been preaching that,” Wake Forest Coach Megan Gebbia said about the Deacs having control of the game even without an Offensive outburst from Spear. “If we just rely on Jewel, it’s going to be a long year. We talked about people taking shots when they’re open, and not to hesitate if it’s a good shot. We did that today.

“She knows she has to score and she wants to score. That’s her role on this team. But I keep trying to explain to her that her defense is just as important as her offense is. I’m hoping as we move forward with other people stepping up, that we become a Harder team to guard.”

Four Deacs hit double figures in the game as Wake Forest has 17 assists on 26 made baskets in front of nearly 4,000 screaming local school children.

“It was a nice team win,” Gebbia said. “The bench really showed up today when they came in. Raegan Conley basically got us back the lead in the second quarter and that was big. She took the shots that she’s good at. For me, it was a huge win in the sense of winning by that many points. You never know how games are going to go where they can’t hear us because the crowd is so loud.

“We love what the fan experience team has done for us and for this game. They’re setting the bar for getting people here and the players really appreciate that they went into the stands afterwards to kind of talk to them and hopefully get them to come back. That’s the goal. I’m really proud of the team. I really like how everybody locked in at times and got stops when we needed to and we’re able to get transition baskets.”

Olivia Summierl had 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting behind the arc, and added eight rebounds.

“Liv played tremendous Scout defense, her and Alyssa Andrews,” Gebbia said. “They took things away. Blocked shots.

Conley had 11 points off the bench, and Spear and Elise Williams each finished with 10. Starting center Demeara Hinds contributed seven points and 12 rebounds.

“We rebound the ball better when Demeara is in, especially on the defensive end,” Gebbia said. “She just has to work on finishing her layups around the basket. She will get better at that. But her ability to rebound the ball, she’s been working in the weight room and her vertical is going up.”

Freshman point guard Katie Deeble provided a spark off the bench in the third quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers while scoring eight points and dishing three assists.

“It was very exciting,” Deeble said. “I was a little bit nervous going out there, but I had such great support from my teammates and coaches. It was a good feeling.

“The 3-point shot is one of my main weapons in my bag, but then also just getting other people open. I’m always looking to get other players their shots.”

“We have two very different point guards, and I kind of like that,” Gebbia said. “Katie is not quite as quick, and that’s okay. She’s a really good shooter and knows where to put the ball. Kaia is that person who plays really hard defensively, tries to take things away and then pushes in transition. It felt good to put Kaia (Harrison) back in the starting lineup, and being able to use Katie is important.”

The Deacs return to action next week in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, playing Missouri (4-0) Monday afternoon and Alabama (2-1) Wednesday morning.

“We have a lot of packing to do,” Gebbia said. “It’ll be very Scout driven, because we have three days now to get ready for our next game. Tomorrow will be a little bit lighter as we talk about the trip and making this a business trip. It’s Supposed to be fun, and it will be, but we need to focus. This trip could be huge for us if we could come away with two wins. I think they’re pretty locked in and understand the Lessons we learned from UVA.”