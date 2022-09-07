Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Wake Forest got some great news when quarterback Sam Hartman was medically cleared to return after dealing with a medical condition this offseason.

Returning one of college football’s most productive quarterbacks is a definite boost for the Deacons as they travel to Vanderbilt in Week 2.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see what the College Football Power Index Prediction computer projects for the game.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, line, predictions

Football Power Index is siding with the Demon Deacons, who have a 62.0 percent chance to defeat the Commodores in the non-conference game.

By contrast, Vanderbilt has a 38.0 percent shot to upset Wake.

Oddsmakers are siding with the Demon Deacons, but by a slim margin, as 13 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook. That line moved up from 8 points after news of Hartman’s return.

The index rates Wake Forest as the No. 50 overall team in its latest college football rankings, projecting a 6.7 win season for the Deacons.

Wake is Predicted to be 4.3 points better than each team has its schedule on average, with a 1.4 percent chance to win the division.

Vanderbilt comes in at No. 79 overall on the index, on average 2.2 points Worse than the teams on its schedule, the only SEC club with a negative per game projection.

Vandy is good for 4.4 wins on the year, according to the computers.

AP top 25 Voters named Wake Forest the No. 23 teams in the Week 2 polls, down 1 spot from a week ago, despite beating VMI, 44-10, in the opener.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

