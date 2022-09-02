Wake Forest Unveils Paul Family Men’s Basketball, Dr. Guth Women’s Basketball Clubhouses

Thursday morning saw the Dedication of the Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball & Dr. Caryl Guth Women’s Basketball Clubhouses, part of a total $26 million investment in Demon Deacon Basketball over the last five years.

Here’s some details on the clubhouses, from the official release earlier this week from Wake Forest Athletic Communications:

“These World Class facilities include:

Overall Space – 6,125 & 6,147 Square Footage, respectively.

The new Clubhouses more than double the size of the current Miller Locker rooms, which were constructed in 2001.

The Dr. Caryl Guth Women’s Basketball Clubhouse is on the third floor and just steps away from Budd Gymnasium to maximize efficiency and convenience for the student-athletes.

The Chris Paul Family Clubhouse is located on the fourth floor and features an open staircase directly into the Shah Basketball Complex.

The Locker room in each clubhouse includes 18 expansive player lockers with built-in ventilation, wireless charging station for electronics, RGB LED lighting and 43″ digital screens above each locker.

The players lounge in each clubhouse has three separate TV/multimedia areas with comfortable seating for rest, relaxation and a space for the student-athletes. Additionally, there is a Nutrition area in this space with a community table for team meals.

Each Clubhouse features state-of-the-art sports medicine and performance elements, including recovery pods and hydrophytherapy, as well as showers and bathrooms.

Wake Forest basketball student-athletes can enjoy an outdoor heated covered patio with a view of the beautiful Reynolda Campus and Kentner Stadium.

Wake Forest Athletics partnered with Vannoy Construction as the contractor for the project and the architecture firm of Walter Robbs provided the design.”

The local media was invited to the Dedication ceremony, and I conducted interviews with Wake Forest men’s basketball Coach Steve Forbes and Women’s Basketball Coach Megan Gebbia. We’ll write about these additions in the coming days, but for now (on football season kickoff day) I at least want to share some of my photos from touring these Magnificent facilities.