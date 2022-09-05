Wake Forest unveils Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball Clubhouse

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was honored by his alma mater Wake Forest on Thursday when a new basketball clubhouse named in his honor was unveiled.

The Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball Clubhouse was unveiled to Paul and his family, as well as Wake Forest players.

The clubhouse had a ribbon cutting with Paul and his family, and The Point God took the podium in his hometown of Winston-Salem.

Paul played two seasons for the Demon Deacons, where he had 395 assists and 160 steals on his way to being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

In 2021, Paul was inducted into the Wake Forest sports Hall of Fame.

It wasn’t his only Honor while spending time back in North Carolina, with his high school alma mater West Forsyth High School naming its court “Chris Paul Court”.

very special and emotional moment for @CP3 and his family when they unveiled the Chris Paul Court at his alma mater West Forsyth this afternoon. @WFMY #wfmysports #TriadLegend pic.twitter.com/Q7Gh8Op0PF — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 1, 2022

The new clubhouse was fully funded by donor gifts, including from the point guard himself. In 2018, Paul donated $2.5 million to Wake Forest basketball.

It’s safe to say Wake Forest’s current players can get used to their new digs, which feature sleek lockers with LED lighting.

A first look had the fellas pretty hyped 👀 pic.twitter.com/kfCM4jNclr — Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) September 1, 2022

The Locker room features a famous quote from Paul during his time at Wake Forest, “How you do anything is how you do everything,” and the clubhouse has other gestures to the Suns guard throughout.

Huge thanks to @CP3 and Dr Caryl Guth for the lead gift contributions to make this happen. #GoDeacs https://t.co/RB9ajdQtUu — Barry Faircloth (@BarryFaircloth) September 1, 2022

The project was stalled due to COVID-19, but construction was able to resume in December 2021, with it finished and unveiled for the first time on Thursday.

