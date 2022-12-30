Wake Forest rallies past Sanderson in double OT, 70-68

— The Wake Forest Cougars handed the Sanderson Spartans their first loss of the season at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Thursday night.

Sanderson controlled the game most of the way, but Wake Forest spent the third and fourth quarters fighting back, and a key three-pointer by Sam Frye helped send the game to overtime.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 61-54 lead in the first overtime, but a Sanderson Rally and three by Tommy Lyon forced a second.

The Cougars were able to eke out a win in the slower-paced second OT thanks to a late bucket and defensive stop in the final seconds.

Jaevian Alston for Wake Forest and Nathan Fife of Sanderson dominated the scoring for their respective teams with 26 and 25 points respectively.

Wake Forest will face the Winner of South Granville and Orange in the Championship game on Friday night, while Sanderson will face the loser of that game.

Leading Scorers

Wake Forest – Jaevian Alston (26), Sam Frye (12), Dashaun Grant (12), Nigel Lucas (7), AJ Smalls (7), Kavon Simmons (4), Frank Baret (2), Braeden Markel (1)

Sanderson – Nathan Fife (25), Tommy Lyon (18), Patrick Dalton (9), Jay Peterson (5), Jacob Manes (4), Gordie Balas (4), Charles Sledge (3)