Wake Forest Basketball takes center stage at ACC Tipoff

Wake Forest player Davien Williamson, Coach Steve Forbes, and player Tyree Appleby during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC.

Wake Forest Basketball Coach Steve Forbes, and guards Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby chatted with the media Wednesday afternoon at the ACC Tipoff event at the Charlotte Westin.

Here’s the entirety of their press conference from the podium in Q&A format:

Q Coach, you had a team last year that surprised a lot of people, 25-10, 13-7 in the ACC, very close to a March Madness bid. What’s the next step to getting over that hump and getting back to March Madness?

STEVE FORBES: Well, that’s a good question. I think the reason why we didn’t make it last year, according to the experts, was that we didn’t win the right games. It’s not always about the quantity of wins, it’s about the quality of wins.

So we did upgrade our non-conference schedule, and strategically last year we didn’t have a tough non-conference schedule because we had nine new players coming out of COVID. Now, we did go 10-1 in those games.

But visiting in the spring with the experts, there’s a lot of emphasis on November. You can agree with that or not. For me personally, I think it’s more important to win on the road in the ACC than to win in a casino or a ballroom in November.

But we didn’t get a quadrant win for winning at Virginia, we didn’t get a quadrant win for beating the national runner-ups. And so there’s something wrong with that in my opinion.

We have to win the right games to take the next step, because obviously the next step is to go to the tournament, but that’s something that we expect to do every year.

These guys know that, and so that’s the plan.