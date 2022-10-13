Wake Forest Basketball Ready to Take the Next Step

The 2022-2023 men’s basketball season is right around the corner, with the Deacs opening regular season play against Fairfield on Nov. 7. Head Coach Steve Forbes’ Squad is coming off a strong 2021 campaign that yielded 25 wins, 13 of which came in ACC play. In the end, though, the team fell short of an NCAA Tournament bid.

.

