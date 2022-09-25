Waimea Wahine volleyball undefeated to end round 1

LIHU’E — Waimea High girls volleyball improved to 6-0, and Kaua’i High girls took a 3-2 edge over the Island School Voyagers Friday night to end the Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation first round at the Clem Gomes Gym in Waimea and the Kaua’i High gym, respectively.

Playing before a full house of Homecoming revelers, the Red Raider junior varsity dropped all three of its sets to the visiting JV Voyagers, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-23, giving the Homecoming fans a lot to cheer about as the JV Raiders came close but could not close the door.

Over at the Clem Gomes Gym, the visiting JV Kapa’a Warriors took two of the three sets, 25-8, 20-25 and 25-18 in hopes the momentum would carry over to the varsity squad. But that did not carry the Lady Warriors, who dropped in four sets against the Lady Menehune that took the floor with several of its starters on the bench.

Waimea took the first set 25-19 before Kapa’a responded with a 25-19 answer. Waimea came back on a Marathon 30-28 reply, and closed the door in the fourth set with a 25-20 win.

Over at the Kaua’i High gym, the varsity Raiders, spurred on by the cheering during the JV contest, broke away from an 8-8 stalemate against Island School, and stayed ahead 25-20. Island School answered by taking the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, before Kaua’i forced the fifth set with a 25-20 edge in the fourth set.

In the fifth set, Kaua’i broke away from a 6-6 deadlock and held off the Island School Threat for the 15-10 final.

Trailing two sets to one, the Raiders were on the floor down 0-6 in the fourth set before a Voyager service error lit up the Raiders’ side of the scoreboard. Kaua’i’s Keira Caoagas served up an ace, and still the Raiders were chasing three points, 4-7. The Voyagers widened the gap to five points on a Brooklyn Mackey whack, 10-6, before Kaua’i’s Mikayla Alonzo pounded one and Elise Yukimura ignited the crowd with a hammer that deadlocked the set, 11-11.

Following error exchanges, Caoagas found another ace to pull the Raiders up, 14-12. The force for the fifth set was hammered home by Yukimura.

KIF second-round girls volleyball starts Tuesday when Kaua’i High travels to the Bernice Hundley Gym in Kapa’a and Island School makes the trek to the Clem Gomes Gym in Waimea. The JV games at both sites serve up at 5:30 pm with the varsity contests serving up 25 minutes following the end of the JV games.

•••

Dennis Fujimotostaff Writer and photographer, can be reached at 808-245-0453 or [email protected]