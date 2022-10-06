Waimea, Kaua’i pick up wins in girls volleyball

LIHU’E — Waimea High School girls volleyball returned to the winner’s circle, and Kaua’i High School picked up its fourth straight win on Tuesday during the Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation girls volleyball games contested at the Clem Gomes Gym in Waimea, and the Kaua’i High School gym in Lihu’e.

On the Junior Varsity courts, Kapa’a JV kept its undefeated streak alive with a win over the Menehune JV in straight sets, 25-13, 25-23, and 25-20, while over at the Kaua’i High School gym, the JV Red Raiders are still looking for the first win of the season after falling 1-2 to the JV Voyagers, 19-25, 25-15, and 10-25.

The varsity Menehune girls picked up their first win of Round 2 in four sets over Kapa’a — 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, and 25-23 — after finishing Round 1 with a 6-0 showing, and dropping the first two games in Round 2, improving to 7-2 on the season.

Kaua’i, on the other hand, finished Round 1 with a 1-5 record, and improved to 4-5 on the season after getting past Island School in five sets on Tuesday — 25-20, 25-17, 21-25 , 23-25, and 15-10.

“The girls just don’t give up,” said Shy Sadora, the Kaua’i High School coach. “They fight to the end. They must be hungry, now.”

The Voyagers’ Mary Magoun, peppering the five sets with power hits, built up an early 11-8 Island School lead on a string of seven unanswered points from the service block spiced with bangs from Brooklyn Valentino, Kianalei Kamalani, and Brittany Valentino.

The seesaw turned when Kaua’i’s Edyn Naka’ahiki delivered another string of seven unanswered points to a 24-19 Red Raider lead, the service tenure strung out with Voyager miscues, and Kaua’i strong middle Mikayla Alonzo shutting the door, 25- 20.

In the fifth and deciding set, despite a Magoun pound that gave the Voyagers an 8-7 nudge, Kaua’i’s Keira Caoagas took the service block for five unanswered points, getting support from hitting by Aubrey Bechard, and Naka’ahiki to pull ahead 12-8 before Voyager court miscues closed the door for the Raiders.

Kaua’i High School next hosts Kapa’a High School on Friday at the Kaua’i High School gym, while the Voyagers host the Menehune at Wilcox Gymnasium on the Island School campus. The JV games serve up at 5:30 pm at both sites, with the varsity contest serving up 25 minutes following the completion of the JV contests.

Results

Clem Gomes Gym

Kapa’a JV 25, Waimea JV 13

Kapa’a JV 25, Waimea JV 23

Kapa’a JV 25, Waimea JV 20

Waimea varsity 25, Kapa’a varsity 22

Kapa’a varsity 27, Waimea varsity 25

Waimea varsity 25, Kapa’a varsity 14

Waimea varsity 25, Kapa’a varsity 23

Kaua’i High School Gym

Island JV 25, Kaua’i JV 19

Kaua’i JV 25, Island JV 15

Island JV 25, Kaua’i JV 10

Kaua’i varsity 25, Island varsity 20

Kaua’i varsity 25, Island varsity 17

Island varsity 25, Kaua’i varsity 21

Island varsity 25, Kaua’i varsity 23

Kaua’i varsity 15, Island varsity 10