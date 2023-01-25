Wahine volleyball strengthens depth in middle and back row

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two mid-year signings add depth at the net and in the back row for the University of Hawaii Women’s volleyball team.

UH Coach Robyn Ah Mow officially announced on Tuesday the additions of middle Blocker Jacyn Bamis as a transfer from Clemson and former Penn State libero/defensive specialist Mandi Morioka to the 2023 roster. Both transfers enter the program as sophomores and are enrolled in school this semester.

“We are excited to get right to work this spring with these two and can’t wait to see the strides they will make as players,” UH Coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a release. “It will be a fun and competitive gym as they work alongside our returnees.”

The 6-foot-1 Bamis spent two seasons at Clemson and redshirted in 2021. She made her on-court debut with the Tigers this past fall and made 15 starts in 17 appearances. She finished the season with 81 kills (1.45 per set) and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week in early September. She was in on 11 blocks in a five-set win against South Carolina and had a season-high 10 kills on .615 hitting against Murray State, also in five sets.

“The girls did really well this year and it was really nice to talk to the coaches,” Bamis said of joining the Rainbow Wahine, who went 22-7 and won a third straight Big West title in the fall. “I really thought it was a good program and saw they were doing things well here.”

Bamis is originally from Spokane, Wash., where she graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School.

“Jacyn is an Athletic and Agile middle Blocker with a high ceiling,” Ah Mow said. “She jumps very well and will add depth and stability at that position.”

UH played three middle blockers last fall and Amber Igiede, Tiffany Westerberg and Kennedy Evans are entering their senior seasons this fall.

The 5-foot-7 Morioka announced her commitment to UH in December after playing in six matches, including two starts, at Penn State.

“Mandi is a hard worker who loves to compete,” Ah Mow said of Morioka, who is from Torrance, Calif., and has family living on Oahu. “She is smooth and quick with a strong work ethic, … which are important factors when it comes to back-row players.”

The Rainbow Wahine return two back-row starters in junior Tayli Ikenaga and senior Talia Edmonds.

Bamis and Morioka joined a fall signing class of outside hitters Stella Adeyemi (Papillion, Neb.) and Tali Hakas (Kfar Saba, Israel).