Wāhine scores big in conference volleyball season honors

The University of Hawaii at Mānoa Women’s Rainbow Wāhine volleyball team earned four of the top 2022 season honors for the Big West Conference.

Amber Igiede was named Big West Player of the Week; Kate Lang received Setter of the Year honors; Caylen Alexander was tabbed Freshman of the Year; Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season; and Riley Wagoner earned all-Big West first team honors along with Igiede and Lang.

Igiede dominated on the court, recording career- and team-highs of 390 kills, 3.91 kills/set and finished the regular season ranked Well. 4 in the NCAA Division 1 with a .439 hitting percentage. She was also ranked in the Top 50 nationally in four other statistical categories—No. 19 in points/set, No. 33 in blocks/set; Well. 41 in total points, and No. 46 in total blocks. Igiede is the 10th Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West Player of the Year honors and the third straight. This is Igiede’s third time earning First Team honors.

Lang finished the regular second in The Big West averaging 10.24 assists per set, having dished out a career-best 1,055 assists for the season. The third-year sophomore out of Keller, Texas, is also third on the team with 24 aces, and tied for third with 214 digs (2.08 per set). This is the second-straight season that Lang has earned all-Big West first team honors.

Alexander was the front-runner to receive Freshman of the Year after earning a league-high, and Uh record, six Freshman of the Week Awards this season. For the season, Alexander put down 280 kills, averaging 2.75 kills/set; a .242 hitting percentage, and 26.0 total blocks. The Alpharetta, Georgia-native is averaging 3.21 points, 2.75 kills and 1.19 digs per set, ranking third on the team in points and kills while leading with 33 aces. She was also named to the all-conference second team.

Ah Mow has led the ‘Bows to a 22-6 mark overall this season as the Rainbow Wāhine clinched their third consecutive Outright conference title while punching their 29th-straight and 40th overall ticket to the NCAA Championship. For Ah Mow, this marks her third straight Big West Coach of the Year award.

Wagoner, a junior outside hitter, had a standout season, setting new career-highs in all statistical categories. For the season, the junior from Dublin, Ohio, recorded 336 kills, a 3.26 kills/set average; a .213 hitting percentage, 248 digs, 43 total blocks, 28 assists and 23 service aces. This is her first time on the all-Big West First Team.