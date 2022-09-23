WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow

The Finaus, Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu. Layna Finau, Katherine Zhu

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week.

Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!

Watching it all unfold on social media is like vicariously going to prom with the popular kids. Luckily for you, I’ve gathered the best of the best all in one spot. Let’s kick things off with the United States team.

Team US at the Presidents Cup Gala

I’m not going to lie, folks. Without Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims at Quail Hollow this week, I was a little nervous that we wouldn’t get much Instagram content from the WAGs. Sims has always been my go-to for all-things behind-the-scenes content at team events, and Paulina is, well, Paulina. But luckily my feed has still been buzzing. I’d like to personally thank Layna Finau for spearheading the cause and providing lots of images and videos of her experience so far.

If it weren’t for her sharing this post, I never would have realized that a handful of the guys on the US team showed up in the wrong outfit on Monday.

Okay, back to the gala. The players, captains and their significant others headed to the Presidents Cup welcome party on Tuesday evening, and despite Xander Schauffele’s expression, it looked like a grand time.

Schauffele seemed to loosen up a bit once he got next to Kevin Kisner.

In his presser on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth said that Schauffele is the funniest guy on the US Team. I have to admit, that made me a little defensive of Max Homa.

Check out these couple pics! First up we have JT and Jillian Wisniewski.

Next we have Nikki Guidish and Patrick Cantlay, who got engaged two weeks ago.

The Schauffeles were there for Cantlay and Guidish’s engagement, so it’s only right they got a group photo at Quail Hollow, too.

I am going to (mostly) focus on the positives, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take a sentence or two to question the half-dress shoe, half-sneaker situation the boys had going on last night.

I don’t love it. I’ll leave it at that.

Two-time major Champion Collin Morikawa could’ve easily been mistaken for a Presidential candidate at the ceremony last night, and Layna Finau proved herself to be the queen of the soft smile.

We here at the Rogers Report love to see PGA Tour pros doubling as Instagram takers, and it looks like Tony Finau has been well-trained.

And finally, we have all the American Wives and girlfriends having some fun during photos.

The International Team

Okay, okay. On to the International Team, who is absolutely crushing the social media game this week. Mike Weir’s wife, Michelle, gifted us with this fun walk-in video featuring all of Team International’s Wives and girlfriends.

And if you weren’t aware that Tom Kim is an international treasure, this video will prove it.

Kim is just 20 years old, is a huge fan of Adam Scott, and says he’s willing to trash talk Scottie Scheffler but not Jordan Spieth this week.

Then we have Adam Scott, perhaps the best-looking person in all of North Carolina this week, instructing his teammates on how to take the perfect photo of him. If you’re seeing this, Mr. Scott, I’d like for you to give my Pals a similar lesson.

If you need me, I’ll be counting down the days to next year’s Ryder Cup welcome party.