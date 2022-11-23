Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center kicks off the holiday season

With the holiday season Rolling in and Thanksgiving 2022 quickly becoming a thing of the past, the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center welcomed “A Magical Cirque Christmas” Sunday and acrobatic violinist Lindsey Stirling on Monday as the festive season’s opening acts.

An acrobatic performance Hosted by comedic Magician Lucy Darling, members of the traveling Cirque Troupe Bent their bodies in Unnatural yet impressive shapes, Flipped in the air, conquered dangerous balancing acts, juggled an array of items and produced an intriguing light display, all while cast member vocals belted beautiful vocals.

As for Stirling, her admiring fandom — as well as newcomers — filled the performance space as the artist dazzled her way through a holiday-themed musical extravaganza filled with eccentric costumes, songs, leg stretches, dancing and more. The Wagner Noël holiday schedule continues through the end of December and can be found below. All tickets can be bought at www.wagnernoel.com under the “Events & Tickets” tab. 1310 N. Farm-to-Market Road 1788 December 3 West Texas Symphony presents Sounds of the Season — Pops & Family Series December 5 Little Feat — Waiting for Columbus 45th Anniversary Tour December 10-11 The Nutcracker presented by Midland Festival Ballet December 14 Mariachi Sol De Mexico de José Hernandez “A Merry-Achi Christmas” December 15 Nate Bargatze — The Raincheck Tour December 19 The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays December 20 Lone Star Brass December 27. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure December 30 Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet