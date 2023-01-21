Wagenknecht Named Analyst for OVC Women’s Volleyball Tournament

The Ohio Valley Conference announced that former Lindenwood Women’s volleyball player Sara Wagenknecht will be an ESPN+ plus Analyst at the OVC Postseason Women’s Volleyball Championships this upcoming weekend (Nov. 17-Nov.19).

Wagenknecht was a member of the Lindenwood Women’s volleyball from 2016-2019, where she was a starter during her sophomore-senior seasons in the black and gold. During her junior year, Wagenknecht played in all 30 matches, splitting time as the team’s libero. She had 400 serve receptions with only 18 errors and led the Lions with 331 digs, 3.28 per set. Wagenknecht also ranked third on the team with 17 aces.

As a senior, Wagenknecht played in all 26 matches for Lindenwood and was named a GLVC Brother James Gaffney Distinguished Scholar as well as a 2019-20 GEICO Academic All-GLVC honoree. She tallied a team-high 326 digs for the Lions. She averaged 3.47 digs per set, and put up 12 points during the season, while also notching 37 aces for the team.

Sara Wagenknecht has been working alongside her brother, Michael, as the commentator for the Lions’ Women’s and men’s volleyball programs and has expanded to ESPN+ with the expanded partnership in the OVC this year.