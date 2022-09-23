WACO, WMU move on in Super Conference Volleyball Tourney | KCII Radio

The WACO Warriors and Winfield-Mount Union Wolves both advanced to bracket play at the South East Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament last night. Both teams won two of their three pool-play matches to finish runner up in their respective pools.

WACO won in straight sets against the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and Van Buren County, but they would lose in three to New London in Pool Three. After dropping the first set 21-19, the Warriors rallied to win the second 21-18 but fell short in the decisive third set 15-10.

Senior setter Grace Coble continued to cover every inch of the court, finishing with six kills, 43 assists, three aces, 16 digs and two blocks across all three matches. Senior Ellah Kissell led WACO with 16 kills and added four aces and 13 digs. Junior middle blocker Emma Wagler was strong at the net with 11 kills and four blocks, while fellow junior hitter Marie Farmer dazzled again as a server, adding 13 aces to 10 kills and seven digs.

WACO sees a nine-match winning streak come to an end, falling to 16-2. Winfield-Mount Union experienced essentially the same kind of results while hosting Pool Four. After winning in straight sets against the Highland Huskies and Pekin, the Wolves took the first set from Holy Trinity Catholic 21-16 but dropped the next two.

Senior outside hitter Melina Oepping paced WMU with 18 kills and six blocks while also collecting 18 digs. Senior middle Bradie Buffington also finished with six blocks and added 10 kills. Senior setter Keely Malone piled up eight kills, 40 assists, 11 digs and three blocks.

Winfield-Mount Union is now 16-6 and will play New London in the first round of the Super Conference tournament finals. WACO will take on Holy Trinity, with all matches played at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington starting Tomorrow evening at 5. Other area teams did not fare as well. Hillcrest and the Lone Tree Lions went winless on the night, while Highland and the Columbus Community Wildcats won one match each.