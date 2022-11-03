Wachholz College Center’s Art Gallery exhibition debuts Nov. 4





The Wachholz College Center at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell unveils its Inaugural exhibition in the Wanda Hollensteiner Art Gallery Friday, Nov. 4. The Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell is providing the selection of pieces titled, “Gateway to Glacier,” as the first of many planned partnerships between the College Center and the art museum.

The exhibition, running through the end of January, features a curated selection of paintings, photography and sculpture from the Hockaday’s permanent collection arranged in a visual narrative highlighting the museum’s extensive exhibition history. It includes historic and notable works by regional artists such as Rudy Autio, Charlie Davis, Jeanne Hamilton, Neil Parsons, Kevin Red Star, Karen Leigh, Mark Ogle, Echo Ukrainetz and others.

The Wanda Hollensteiner Art Gallery debuts alongside the College Center’s first scheduled concert featuring The Wailin’ Jennys on Nov. 4. Doors open at 6 pm and all patrons with tickets to see The Wailin’ Jennys will be able to browse the art exhibition located on the lower level of the building.

“Gateway to Glacier” celebrates the Hockaday Museum’s dedication to promoting and supporting arts and culture in the Flathead Valley for over five decades. The Hockaday celebrates the art and artists of the region and provides art experiences for all ages through year-round exhibitions, classes, programs and a growing permanent collection. Visit hockadaymuseum.com or call 406-755-5268 for more information.

To stay up to date on the current art featured in the Wanda Hollensteiner Art Gallery and to find information about the Wachholz College Center, visit wachholzcollegecenter.org.