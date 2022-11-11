WAC Champion Volleyball Set for Regular Season Finale Saturday vs. Tarleton

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Champion The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (23-5, 12-1 WAC) closes out the regular season against the Tarleton Texans (12-16, 4-9 WAC) on Saturday at 2 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

There will be a special pre-match ceremony honoring the 2011 and 2013 UT Brownsville NAIA National Championship teams.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.

Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag.

Doors open at 1 p.m

Fans unable to attend the match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

Notes:

