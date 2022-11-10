WAC Champion Aggies soccer team accustomed to winning close games

LAS CRUCES – Winning soccer games 1-0 is hard, but the New Mexico State Women’s soccer team has made it look easy this season.

Six of the Aggies’ 13 wins this season have been 1-0 results, including three straight during last weekend’s run to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

“We played Texas A&M straight up, Oregon straight up and they didn’t go our way in the beginning, but if we played them again, I think it would be a different story,” said Baarts, whose team has 11 shutout wins on the season. “We have a no fear mentality that has put us in position to do this. We have literally grinded wins. It makes you start to believe. We know we can defend teams to a place that we are tough to beat.”

New Mexico State Women’s soccer wins first WAC title; The NCAA first-round game is Friday

