WAC Champion Aggies soccer team accustomed to winning close games

LAS CRUCES – Winning soccer games 1-0 is hard, but the New Mexico State Women’s soccer team has made it look easy this season.

Six of the Aggies’ 13 wins this season have been 1-0 results, including three straight during last weekend’s run to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

“We played Texas A&M straight up, Oregon straight up and they didn’t go our way in the beginning, but if we played them again, I think it would be a different story,” said Baarts, whose team has 11 shutout wins on the season. “We have a no fear mentality that has put us in position to do this. We have literally grinded wins. It makes you start to believe. We know we can defend teams to a place that we are tough to beat.”

New Mexico State Women’s soccer wins first WAC title; The NCAA first-round game is Friday

The Aggies hope to play another tight game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at No. 7 Mississippi State on ESPN+.

“Every single team that makes the NCAA Tournament comes there to win so every game is going to be a close game,” said Aggies senior goalkeeper and WAC Tournament MVP Makenna Gottschalk. “I think showing that we can hold off with a 1-0 win with so many minutes left is the hardest thing to do. I think showing that we can do that in our own conference we can bring that to the NCAA Tournament.”

Baarts said he had this year’s team targeted as an Aggies team that could make a run to the NCAA Tournament in his fifth season as head coach.

Baarts is under contract through next season after signing an extension in January. They received $7,500 for the Aggies’ run to their first conference title and NCAA appearance.

“We knew that we had the right recipe for success from the back line to the keeper to the midfield,” Baarts said. “We can sub and not drop. It’s been a full team effort, which is what you circle. It’s been an amazing run.

“When I took the position in the first place, the facilities and the administration and everything felt supported so there is no reason why we couldn’t accomplish this.”

The Aggies have a good mixture of Veterans and Younger players, but Gottschalk’s development in her third season in Las Cruces has sparked the Aggies run.

“We have been solid in goal, but now we are extra special in goal,” Baarts said. “I think what she brings is if I mess up, she is going to save us. It doesn’t put that pressure on you that you have to be perfect. That mentality that she gives the back line, the back line gives to the midfield and the forwards.”

Gottschalk has been in Las Cruces for three seasons, finally breaking through with a WAC Tournament run.

“Ever since I’ve been here, Rob and the coaching staff have developed this team and kind of gotten closer and closer,” she said. “The girls that were already here and the recruits they brought in were all so ready for it.”

