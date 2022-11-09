WAC Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Award Winners

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Unveiled on Tuesday its 2022 men’s soccer major award winners and all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Grand Canyon’s Shaun Joash was named WAC Offensive Player of the Year, while Air Force’s London Aghedo brought home WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Utah Valley’s Owen Knecht captured WAC Freshman of the Year and Air Force head Coach Doug Hill was selected as the WAC Coach of the Year.

Joash, a senior forward, led GCU and all players in the WAC with 11 goals and 28 points over 15 matches (12 starts) for the Lopes in the regular season, including two match-winning goals. Joash logged eight goals and three assists for 19 points in only seven starts in conference play. Joash was the second student-athlete from GCU to Capture WAC Offensive Player of the Year, joining Niki Jackson in 2016.

Aghedo, a senior defender, was a steady presence on the back line for regular-season WAC Champion Air Force, helping guide the Falcons to the top seed in the conference tournament and 1.31 goals allowed per game for the season. Aghedo scored two goals and added an assist over 14 matches, going the distance in four team clean sheets for Air Force. Andrea Seazzu was the previous Air Force Winner of WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Knecht enjoyed a successful rookie campaign for Utah Valley, scoring four goals and adding an assist for nine points over 15 matches (11 starts). Three of Knecht’s goals in the regular season came in conference play, including a brace against Houston Christian on Oct. 13. Knecht was the second straight player from Utah Valley to earn WAC Freshman of the Year, joining Diego Castillo in 2021.

Hill guided Air Force to an 8-5-3 overall record and a 7-1-1 conference slate in the 2022 regular season to lock up the WAC tournament top seed for the third time since 2017. Hill won conference Coach of the year Accolades for the second time from the WAC, adding the award to his 2017 crown.

2022 WAC Men’s Soccer Awards

2022 WAC Offensive Player of the Year

Shaun Joash, Sr., F, Grand Canyon

2022 WAC Defensive Player of the Year

London Aghedo, Sr., D, Air Force

2022 WAC Freshman of the Year

Owen Knecht, F/MF, Utah Valley

2022 WAC Coach of the Year

Doug Hill Air Force

2022 All-WAC First Team

Akili Kasim, Sr., GK, Seattle U

London Aghedo, Sr., D, Air Force

Thomas Beecham, So., D, California Baptist

Nico Torres, Sr., D, Utah Valley

Beau Leroux, So., MF, San José State

Finlay Wood, Grad, MF, San José State

Peter Kingston, Jr., MF, Seattle U

Alejandro Silva, So., MF, Utah Valley

Thaddaeus Dewing, Jr., F, Air Force

Bryan Iliohan, Sr., F, California Baptist

Shaun Joash, Sr., F, Grand Canyon

2022 All-WAC Second Team

David Sweeney, Sr., GK, San José State

David Cordes, So., D, California Baptist

Eduardo Miranda, Grad, D, San José State

Kasper Poulsgaard, Sr., D, San José State

Jibril Rodet, So., MF, Grand Canyon

Yusuf Cueceoglu, Sr., MF, UTRGV

Diego Castillo, So., MF, Utah Valley

Jacob Angeletti, Sr., F, Air Force

Elijah Bussey, Sr., F, Air Force

Luis Mueller, Jr., F, California Baptist

Bryant Farkarlun, Sr., F, Houston Christian

2022 WAC All-Freshman Team

Alex Aitken, GK, Houston Christian

Landon Carter, GK, Utah Valley

Erick Monge, D, Grand Canyon

Adolfo Pino, MF, California Baptist

Bright Nutornutsi, MF/F, Grand Canyon

D’Alessandro Herrera, MF, Houston Christian

Gaku Nishimura, MF, San José State

Yeider Zuluaga, MF, Seattle U

Mark Andros, MF, Utah Valley

Riccardo Scarafia, F, San José State

Taylor Rogers, F, Utah Tech

Owen Knecht, F/MF, Utah Valley

