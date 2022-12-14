Wabeek Club offers golf simulator packages to nonmembers

Oakland County’s posh Wabeek country club in Bloomfield Township is offering luxury packages for the avid golfer or wannabe golfer that simulates play on the world’s most challenging courses.

The private country club is selling packages that feature custom-built TrackMan indoor golf simulators that allow players to tee off at courses like Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Links of Spanish Bay, Muir Field, PGA National, Quail Hallow, Bay Harbor, and even Wabeek’s 150-acre Pristine course, designed by golf gurus Jack Nicklaus and Pete Dye.

The packages are available for corporate get-togethers and non-members of the club are welcome.

Two TrackMan Simulator bays that can accommodate 16 players. There are 128 virtual courses and eight mini-games from which to choose. A private event space accommodates up to 40 guests adjacent to the Simulator bays.

Wabeek Corporate Event Packages include two TrackMan Golf Simulator Bays and premium food and beverage options.

Food packages range from $17-$25 per person, with a variety of customizable options from pizza and wings to Taco bars and burgers, to Sandwiches and finger foods.

Premium Simulator packages, for $37 per person, feature premium booze, including Gray Goose and Ketel One Vodka, Bombay Sapphire and Hendrick’s Gin, Bacardi and Mount Gay Rum, Crown Royal and Jameson Whiskey, Makers Mark and Bulleit Bourbon, Casamigos Blanco and Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Johnnie Walker Black and Glenlivet 12 year Scotch, Hennessy VS and Remy 1738 Cognac, and domestic and imported Beers including Stella Artois, Bell’s Two Hearted IPA, Heineken, Corona, Bud Light and Miller Lite.

