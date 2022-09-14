Wabash Soccer Secures 5-1 Win At Anderson

Next Game: at Adrian College 9/17/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 7 pm at Adrian College History

ANDERSON, Indiana — Wabash cruised to a 5-1 win over Anderson University Wednesday afternoon on the road at Fridley Field.

The win improved Wabash’s record to 5-2-0 overall.

How it Happened

Wabash took a 1-0 lead when Jose Escalante scored his second goal of the season in the sixth minute, Assisted by Alexis Delgado and Bruno Zamora .

The Little Giants tacked on another score on a goal from Austin Hughes — his second goal of the season — in the ninth minute.

Wabash went up 3-0 on Caleb Castaño ‘s 18th-minute goal.

The Ravens (0-3-2) made it a 3-1 match with a 33rd-minute goal from .

Wabash added to its lead to make it a 4-1 game on Castano ‘s second goal of the match and third of the season in the 57th minute, Assisted by Zamora.

The Little Giants took a 5-1 lead thanks to a 74th-minute goal from Cameron Mcintosh, his second goal of the season. The 5-1 advantage held to the finish.

Game Notes

Soren Russell piled up five saves for the Little Giants out of 12 total Ravens shots.

piled up five saves for the Little Giants out of 12 total Ravens shots. Wabash registered eight shots on goal and outshot Anderson 17-11 overall.

McIntosh led the Little Giants with four total shot attempts and three shots on goal.

This article created using technology provided by Data Skrive.