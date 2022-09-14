Wabash Soccer Secures 5-1 Win At Anderson
ANDERSON, Indiana — Wabash cruised to a 5-1 win over Anderson University Wednesday afternoon on the road at Fridley Field.
The win improved Wabash’s record to 5-2-0 overall.
How it Happened
Wabash took a 1-0 lead when Jose Escalante scored his second goal of the season in the sixth minute, Assisted by Alexis Delgado and Bruno Zamora.
The Little Giants tacked on another score on a goal from Austin Hughes — his second goal of the season — in the ninth minute.
Wabash went up 3-0 on Caleb Castaño‘s 18th-minute goal.
The Ravens (0-3-2) made it a 3-1 match with a 33rd-minute goal from .
Wabash added to its lead to make it a 4-1 game on Castano‘s second goal of the match and third of the season in the 57th minute, Assisted by Zamora.
The Little Giants took a 5-1 lead thanks to a 74th-minute goal from Cameron Mcintosh, his second goal of the season. The 5-1 advantage held to the finish.
Game Notes
- Soren Russell piled up five saves for the Little Giants out of 12 total Ravens shots.
- Wabash registered eight shots on goal and outshot Anderson 17-11 overall.
- McIntosh led the Little Giants with four total shot attempts and three shots on goal.
This article created using technology provided by Data Skrive.