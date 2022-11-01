Wabash Soccer Season Ends With Tournament Loss At Kenyon

GAMBIER, Ohio — Wabash entered Tuesday’s semifinal round of the 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament as the number-four seed playing at top-seeded regular season conference Champion Kenyon College. The Little Giants saw their season end with a 4-0 loss to the number-three team in the nation.

Wabash finished the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 12-6-1.

How it Happened

Wabash played Kenyon even through the first 33 minutes until the host Lords scored on a goal by Isaac Cortez. Kenyon scored twice more in the second half after an own goal by Wabash gave the Lords a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the final period.

Soren Russell recorded six saves for Wabash in goal. The Little Giants registered seven shots in the loss, two on goal.

Game Notes

Russell collected six saves for the Little Giants out of 25 total Lords shots.

Russell recorded eight wins, owned a 1.10 goals-against average, and made 50 saves for a .746 save percentage in his freshman season for the Little Giants.

Wabash registered two shots on goal.

Caleb Castaño and Jesse Martinez each put one shot on goal for the Little Giants.

Castaño and Alexis Delgado tied for the team scoring lead this season with six goals apiece. Castaño led Wabash with three game-winning goals in his freshman season, tying for the second-most game-winners in a year by a Little Giant player.

Castaño and Bruno Zamora led the team in assists with four apiece. Martinez, Delgado, Emilio Paez and Myles Bernat each recorded two assists this season.

The 12 victories by Wabash tied for the second most in a season by a Little Giant team.

Wabash earned a berth in the NCAC Tournament for the sixth consecutive season and the seventh time in nine years.

