Wabash Captures Forest Hills Golf Invitational Team Title

Freshman Sean Bledsoe and junior Brayden Weiss captured the top-two places to lead the Wabash College golf team to the team title at the Forest Hills Invitational Hosted by Earlham College over the weekend.

Wabash entered Sunday’s final round in a tie for second place with Indiana University – East after the two squad’s shot a 312 on Saturday. Earlham led the tournament after the first day after carding a round of 309. The Little Giants dominated Sunday’s final round by shooting a score of 298 and finishing as the only team under 300 for the final day of competition. Wabash finished with a two-day score of 610 to finish five strokes ahead of IU-East in second place with a 36-hole total of 615 strokes. Earlham took third place in the nine-team event with a score of 628.

Bledsoe and Weiss were consistent all weekend. The freshman turned in a card with four bogies and three birdies on Saturday to finish with a one-over-par 72. Sunday, Bledsoe turned in three birdies and three bogies to finish with an even-par 71 for a two-round score of 143 to claim medalist honors in his first Collegiate golf match.

Weiss turned in five birdies and six bogies in Sunday’s final round for a one-over-par 72 after scoring a 75 in Saturday’s opening round. Weiss finished four strokes back of Bledsoe with a final score of 147 strokes to finish second overall, five shots ahead of IU-East’s Jake Miller and Franklins’ Jacob Paine tied for third place with scores of 152.

Tim Neu finished in a tie for 15th place for Wabash. The senior turned in a two-day score of 159 (83-76) and moved up 13 spots on the Leaderboard on the final day of competition. His final round of 76 on Sunday was one stroke off his career-best single-round score. Mark Poole jumped five spots on Sunday, carding a 79 over the last 18 holes to finish with a two-day total of 161 strokes. Conner Taylor finished in 32nd place with a final score of 167 (83-84).

The Little Giants will host the annual Wabash Fall Golf Invitational September 26-27 at the Broadmoor Country Club.