WA Volleyball Defeats MDI 3-1

The Washington Academy Raiders defeated MDI 3-1 on Tuesday, September 20th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium. The individual set scores were 25-16, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15.

According to MDI Coach Papodapoli

Tuesday night was a great back and forth battle between two focused teams. Ultimately WA came out on top but I feel like MDI took a big step forward with their play. You saw tough serving, hard hitting, great defense, and solid blocking. We’re starting to put the pieces together and to do so against a strong team like WA showed mental toughness as well. We just wish we had another shot at them. Overall the team served 90.5% with 11 aces, hit 0.167 with 26 kills, and recorded 44 digs. We look forward to building on this match moving forward.

MDI Stat Leaders

Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists, 7 digs



Molly Ritter: 7 kills, 12 digs



Claire Moore: 7 Kills



Meredith Cook: 1 ace, 12 digs, 38 receptions

MDI is now 3-3. They’ll travel to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos on Thursday, September 22nd at 6 pm

Washington Academy is undefeated at 6-0. They’ll play the Brewer Witches in Brewer on Saturday, September 24th at 11 am

