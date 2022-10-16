VW Golf Gains Standard Center Airbag, Excels In Euro NCAP Test

The VW Golf VIII was introduced in 2019, receiving a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back in the day. While this rating was valid for up to three years, VW decided to update the safety of its popular hatchback with the addition of a center airbag, allowing it to excel in a new round of Euro NCAP tests under the stricter 2022 protocols.

The entire Golf range now comes standard with a center Airbag located between the driver and the front passenger, protecting them in the event of a side collision. This type of airbag is starting to become more common in modern vehicles. The front row of the Golf also benefits from an additional lap belt tensioner.

Also Read: The VW Golf Might Not Get A New Generation After All

Despite already being tested three years ago, the Golf went through 14 new tests from the total of 21 tests included in Euro NCAP’s procedure. The safety updates resulted in high individual scores of 88 percent on adult occupant protection, 87 percent on child occupant protection, 74 percent on vulnerable road users protection, and 79 percent on safety assist.

Speaking of ADAS, besides the Autonomous emergency Braking (AEB) which is a commonality these days, other standard features in the Golf include the Driver Alert warning and the oncoming vehicle Braking when turning function. Still, higher spec trims of the German hatchback are fitted with a wider and more sophisticated ADAS suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, etc.

Interestingly, the automaker didn’t wait for the upcoming facelift in order to apply the safety updates but added them to the current model. Judging from the aforementioned results, the 2024 Golf should also be a five-star earner. You can watch Euro NCAP’s official video about the VW Golf below.