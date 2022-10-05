VVAA Reception Marks Invitational Art Exhibit

By BOBBIE GREEN

The Progress

The International Invitational Art Exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Art Center attracted a full house of patrons of the arts on Saturday October 1.

Food and libations were being served at the event. Lively Hoedown music was performed live by the local Flat Top Junction Bluegrass Band. It was hard to decide who was getting the most attention: the walled artworks or the performing artists.

The 166 art entries lined the walls and display tables. Art groups from nearby areas were invited to show their work at the Mesquite Gallery. The groups presented a varied collection of artworks to be enjoyed

This created nine different galleries including Cities of the World, Color Country Camera Club, Nevada Water Color Society, Moapa Valley Arts Guild, Southern Utah Water Color Society, Mesquite Fine Arts Photography Society, The Tilted Kiln, and Virgin Valley Artist Association.

There were three awards given at the exhibition. The People’s Choice award ribbon went to Rachelle Knight for a vibrant Acrylic called “Tangled-up in Blue.”

The Mayor’s Choice award went to “Girl in a Headscarf” a watercolor by Deb Andrews.

The sponsor for the exhibit was local realtor Karen Fielding. Her Sponsor’s Choice award went to a painted photograph “Buds a-Blooming.”

“It was really hard to choose among so much good art,” Fielding said. “I love the colors in this piece.”

The collection that came from the Greatest distance was eight photography pieces by JT Dudrow. They came from Lone Pine, California.

“I have been doing digital photography since 2013,” Dudrow said. “I have always been a very visual person and I love the outdoors.”

Dudrow had a striking night scene of lighting striking rocks.

“I set the camera on a tripod and set it to keep exposing,” Dudrow explained of this work. “Then I ran inside.”

VVAA President Dottie Golden reminded the crowd that, coming up on Friday October 14, is the VVAA “Live Auction” with Wine and Gourmet Snacks at the Fine Arts Center; 15 W. Mesquite Boulevard. The event begins at 5 pm. All are invited to attend.

Tickets are also on sale for the Witches Ball on October 21, at the center. Tickets are $35.00 if purchased in advance and $40.00 at the door. This event includes food, drinks and a costume contest.