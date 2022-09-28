Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener

The University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth.

Juniors Tia Kualiʻi and Tori Hironaga led the Women’s golf team to its fourth place finish in one of the team’s best performances in recent years. This was the first time that the Vulcans finished in the upper half of the team standings since tying for first place at the 2015 Dennis Rose Intercollegiate.

Kualiʻi and Hironaga Landed four and six birdies, respectively, for their career-best outings with both finishing tied for ninth place. Kualiʻi shot 77 and 78 (+11) while Hironaga recovered from a first-round score of 80 to finish with a 75 on day two (+11).

The team posted round scores of 311 and 321 for a 632 total at +56.

Senior Andrew Otani finished four shots under par to claim an individual fourth place finish as he led the Vulcan men’s team to fifth place. This was Otani’s best finish, which included tying a career-round-low of 69. Otani had nine birdies and finished both days of the tournament at the No. 4 spots on the leaderboard.

The team posted round scores of 292 and 291 for a 583 total at +7.

