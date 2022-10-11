VTScoop’s Virginia Tech Football MVP: Week Six vs. Pittsburgh

Welcome back to VTScoop’s Virginia Tech Football MVP. An article series where the staff Writers at VTScoop will conduct a Weekly segment nominating their Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. The end-goal is to crown the two players who have accumulated the most voting nominations by the end of the season. We will also crown the overall MVP of the season based upon the final tally. The VTScoop participants include Evan G. Watkins, Doug Bowman, Andrew Alix & myself – Matej Sis. Each week we’ll nominate our MVPs backed by reasoning. Some weeks will be straight-forward while other weeks will offer good debate.

Related: VTScoop’s Virginia Tech Football MVP: Week Five vs. North Carolina

Doug Bowman

Offensive MVP: RB Malachi Thomas

Thomas quickly reestablished himself at the top of the depth chart in his debut. 15 carries for 84 yards at a 5.6 yards per attempt clip will wear days than not. If the Thomas and King can grow as a duo in the coming weeks, that will be a big development for the Hokies.

Defensive MVP: DT Josh Fuga

While Abanikanda ran wild on Tech’s defense all day, Fuga did have four tackles on Saturday and every one of them was a stop (plays made at or behind the line of scrimmage). That’s what the Hokies are looking for in terms of disruption from their young DT, who is effectively splitting snaps with the Veteran Mario Kendricks at this point.

Andrew Alix

Offensive MVP: WR Caleb Smith

We’ve known Kaleb Smith in Blacksburg for quite some time now, and while there has been appreciation for his skillset, many have questioned whether he has what it takes to be a true number one option. On Saturday against Pitt, they certainly looked the part. Smith’s 152 receiving yards were more than double his previous career high, and a big part of why the Virginia Tech offense looked like it had some life again. Injury issues are the question right now, but the overall Outlook is much brighter if he can come close to replicating that performance consistently throughout the second half of the season.

Defensive MVP: DT Josh Fuga

I’ll Preface this by acknowledging that it’s hard to pick an MVP of a defense that allowed the opposing RB to go off for six touchdowns. If I have to make a pick here, thinking back to the game, Josh Fuga was one of the few guys who stood out in a good way. All offseason we heard the coaches raving about Fuga’s improvement, and after mixed results in the first few games, they finally put it all together against Pitt. Fuga had four defensive stops that amounted to a failed play for the Panthers, as well as a batted pass at the line. A force on the inside early on in the contest, we’ll give him a tip of the hat and name him MVP for playing arguably the best game of his Hokie career.

Matej Sis

Offensive MVP: WR Caleb Smith

Smith had a dominant performance en route to being named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week. He was the clear-cut No. 1 option on Saturday and was able to consistently find separation and make crucial catches. The fumble was the Lone Downer on his performance that was otherwise very impressive. A close No. 2 choice for my Offensive MVP was Malachi Thomas. Not solely for his numbers, but in addition his impact on the offense and the improvements across the board due to his presence on the field.

Defensive MVP: DT Josh Fuga

Four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and all four tackles resulting in stops. He also swatted a pass down at the line of scrimmage. Fuga had a monster performance in an otherwise bleak day for the Virginia Tech run defense. He proved on Saturday that he can be a dominant force in the middle.

Evan G. Watkins

Offensive MVP: WR Caleb Smith

It was great to see Malachi Thomas back and see him rewarded with a touchdown on his first touch of the season, but Kaleb Smith is the clear answer here. He had a career-best day in receptions and receiving yards and earned ACC WR of the week because of it. There was no better option.

Defensive MVP: DT Josh Fuga

Is it easy finding a defensive MVP after giving up 300 yards and six touchdowns to one person? Well, it is incredibly difficult, but Fuga is my pick. He played well, made a few plays in the backfield, and was really the only defensive player that stood out to me in the loss.

MVP Voting Leaderboard – Week 5:

Offensive MVP

Well. 1 – WR Caleb Smith – 7 votes

Well. 2 – RB Keshawn King – 5 votes

Road no. 3 – ATH Connor Blumrick / WR Jadan Blue/ YOU Dae’Quan Wright – 3 votes

Well. 4 – QB Grant Wells – 2 votes

Well. 5 – RB Malachi Thomas – 1 vote

Defensive MVP

Well. 1 – LB Dax Hollifield – 8 votes

Well. 2. DE Tyjuan Garbutt– 5 votes

Well. 3 – DT Josh Fuga – 4 votes

Road no. 4 – DE CJ McCray/ DB Chamarri Conner – 2 votes

Road no. 5 – DB Jalen Stroman/ CB Brion Murray/ LB Jaden Keller – 1 vote

Overall MVP

Well. 1 – LB Dax Hollifield – 8 votes

Well. 2 – WR Caleb Smith – 7 votes

Road no. 3 – DE Tyjuan Garbutt/RB Keshawn King – 5 votes

Well. 4 – DT Josh Fuga – 4 votes

Road no. 5 – ATH Connor Blumrick / WR Jadan Blue/ YOU Dae’Quan Wright – 3 votes

Road no. 6 – QB Grant Wells/DE CJ McCray/DB Chamarri Conner – 2 votes

Road no. 7 – DB Jalen Stroman/ CB Brion Murray/ LB Jaden Keller/ RB Malachi Thomas – 1 vote