VSU Department of Art & Design Faculty members present gallery show

CHESTER — Have you visited the art gallery located in the heart of Chester recently? Virginia State University Department of Art & Design Faculty members proudly present a gallery show at The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education.

An exhibit bound to intrigue and enlighten, “Confluence” features 10 artists who show their Mastery in painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, animation, illustration and graphic design.

The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education connects cultural arts and community. It is conveniently located in the Village Green next to the Chester Library.

“Confluence” is on exhibit in the Baxter and Elaine Perkinson Jr. Art Gallery through November 20.

Artists’ statement

Virginia State University’s Department of Art & Design offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with concentrations in Animation, Graphic Design and Studio Arts.

Students enter the program through a series of foundation courses in drawing, design and art history before progressing into more specialized areas of study which include painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, animation, illustration and graphic design.

To provide instruction in such a wide variety of media, the Department of Art & Design employs full and part-time faculty consisting of outstanding professional artists from the greater Richmond area.

Each artist brings a Mastery of their particular media, often with very disparate personal styles, techniques and content. Yet underlying all of this diversity is precise craftsmanship, excellent design and expressive creativity. As students are exposed to these distinct streams of instruction, their artistic training becomes a confluence of knowledge to shape them into the next generation of outstanding artists.

