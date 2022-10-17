VSU Department of Art & Design Faculty members present gallery show

CHESTER — Have you visited the art gallery located in the heart of Chester recently? Virginia State University Department of Art & Design Faculty members proudly present a gallery show at The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education.

An exhibit bound to intrigue and enlighten, “Confluence” features 10 artists who show their Mastery in painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, animation, illustration and graphic design.

The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education connects cultural arts and community. It is conveniently located in the Village Green next to the Chester Library.

“Confluence” is on exhibit in the Baxter and Elaine Perkinson Jr. Art Gallery through November 20.

Artists’ statement

Virginia State University’s Department of Art & Design offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with concentrations in Animation, Graphic Design and Studio Arts.

Students enter the program through a series of foundation courses in drawing, design and art history before progressing into more specialized areas of study which include painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, animation, illustration and graphic design.

To provide instruction in such a wide variety of media, the Department of Art & Design employs full and part-time faculty consisting of outstanding professional artists from the greater Richmond area.

Each artist brings a Mastery of their particular media, often with very disparate personal styles, techniques and content. Yet underlying all of this diversity is precise craftsmanship, excellent design and expressive creativity. As students are exposed to these distinct streams of instruction, their artistic training becomes a confluence of knowledge to shape them into the next generation of outstanding artists.

VSU Faculty members featured:

Brittany Brockenbrough – 2D Design

Stephanie O’Dell Daugherity – Graphic Design

Anh Do – Animation

Ann Ford – Graphic Design

John Henley – Photography

Ian Hess – Studio

William E. Johnson—Drawing, Printmaking

Thomas Larose – Art History

Morgan Sawyer – Illustration

Tracy Shell – Ceramics

“Since the opening on September 16th, ‘Confluence’ has resonated beautifully with both locals and those who have traveled from as far as Northern Virginia to take in the exhibit,” Chelsea Buyalos, Executive Director of The Perkinson Center, said. “It has been a Joy connecting with our gallery visitors and showcasing the work of Faculty members from Virginia State University. There is truly something for everyone with this show.”

The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education is located at 11810 Center Street in Chester. The gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 am – 3 pm For more information, visit perkinsoncenter.org and vsu.edu.

Petersburg restaurant closes its doorsOld Towne Diners sad: ‘I’m still in shock! I absolutely love this eatery’ — Okevia Harris

Hopewell arts festival: Gallery, videoParents beam, students perform at Lamb Arts Fest: Messy fingers+creativity=great fun

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A Reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at [email protected], follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.