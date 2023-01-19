‘Vrana is Hero for my son’

Jakub Vrana’s last month has been eventful. He returned to the Detroit Red Wings from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, but was eventually sent down to the AHL for a conditioning stint and Outright put on waivers by GM Steve Yzerman. After registering only one assist in his first six games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Vrana was a healthy scratch in two consecutive games as the team had two players over the Veteran limit. Wednesday, however, the Red Wings dealt Veteran forward Kyle Criscuoloopening up more room on the roster for Vrana to play.

Two days after putting five shots on goal against the Iowa Wild, Vrana finally broke through with his first goal of the 2022-23 AHL season and his first AHL tally since April 15, 2017, with the Hershey Bears.

VRANA WITH HIS 1ST GOAL OF THE SEASON 👀 #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/kmxJ6W1OD4 — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 19, 2023

Vrana, wearing number 15, made a steal along the boards and skated down the left wing where he sniped a shot past Rockford Icehogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks. The goal came 3:58 into the period. Weeks had just replaced Dylan Wells 11 seconds earlier after he gave up three goals on six shots.

The goal came in Vrana’s 500th professional game. The Grand Rapids Griffins would win 5-2.

Congratulations to Jakub Vrana and Danny O’Regan on these great career milestones! #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/BIEGX9HLmF — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 19, 2023

Vrana also recently made time for a Red Wings fan, giving away his stick during warmups of the team’s January 14 game against the Chicago Wolves.