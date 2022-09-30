VR game Walkabout Mini Golf adds 20,000 Leagues course

Interested in learning what’s next for the Gaming industry? Join Gaming executives to discuss Emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mighty Coconut announced today it is adding a new course to its VR title Walkabout Mini Golf. The new course is based on Jules’ Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. It is, of course, under the sea.

The new course is 18 holes on the book’s submarine, the Nautilus. This will apparently be the first of three courses themed after the works of Verne. If I had to guess, I’d say the others are most likely based on Journey to the Center of the Earth and Around the World in 80 Dayshis two other most famous works.

Don Carson, senior art director on Walkabout Mini Golf, said in the developer’s blog: “What we try to do is build on your expectations of what you think you’ll see, not recreate any single source. If I were able to explore the Nautilus, what would my expectations be? And if I could play miniature golf in the Nautilus, what would my expectations be? Where would I get to go and what would happen?”

It might be a Tricky course for thalassophobes, as not only is the submarine diving, but Verne’s squid is Pursuing the Nautilus while the player is golfing. It’s available to Walkabout Mini Golf’s players starting today.