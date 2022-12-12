Voyagers split KIF soccer series

LIHU’E — The boys’ soccer players opened their season on Saturday during the Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation soccer games with Waimea boys visiting Kapa’a at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park stadium, and the Island School Voyagers hosting Kaua’i High School at Island School soccer field.

Results from the Saturday contests in Kapa’a were not available at press time. Over at the Island School field, the hosting Voyagers took a 3-0 shutout over Kaua’i High School behind two goals from Sawyer Rogoff, and a goal off Eddie Silliman in the 47th minute.

Rogoff’s first goal came in the eighth minute of play to give the Voyagers a 1-0 bulge at the break before netting a pair of goals in the second half for the win.

The Voyager women, however, were not as fortunate.

Island School girls first took the field on Dec. 3, dropping that meeting to Waimea, 3-1.

They next faced Kapa’a on Thursday where a goal in stoppage time by Chloe Ayonon on a Breakaway play prevented a shutout. That goal came with less than a minute before the referee’s final whistle at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park stadium in brisk, chilly wind.

Kapa’a spread its scoring with Mia Kaneakua-Inoshita, Liliwai Keahiolalo and Ava Easterly each netting a goal over 80 minutes.

Moving to the Saturday match at the Puhi campus, Hope Viohl scored the Lady Voyagers second goal of the season against the Red Raider ladies, who walked off the field with a 3-1 win over Island School as Darkness descended.

Kaua’i’s Brianna Ehia found the net, early in the fourth minute of play, and followed that goal in the second half at the 71st minute.

Kylah Racca gave the Kaua’i girls a 2-0 bulge at the break when she found the net in the 28th minute.

On Monday, the Kaua’i Junior Varsity boys will take on the Kapa’a JV Boys in a 4 pm Matchup at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park stadium, and on Tuesday, the Kaua’i Varsity boys match up with the Kapa’a Varsity boys in a 4 pm match at BJB Sports Park stadium.

Island School boys will travel to Hanapepe Stadium on Tuesday to square off against the Waimea Varsity boys in a 4 pm match.

On Wednesday, the Kaua’i Varsity girls will take on the Kapa’a Lady Warriors in a 4 pm match at the BJB Sports Park stadium, while the Island School girls tangle with the Waimea Varsity girls in a 4 pm match at Hanapepe Stadium.

