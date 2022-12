LIHU’E — The Island School boys soccer team shut down Kaua’i High School 8-0 during a Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation boys soccer game played Tuesday at Vidinha Stadium where action was limited to daylight hours due to the county working on the lighting system.

LIHU’E — The Island School boys soccer team shut down Kaua’i High School 8-0 during a Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation boys soccer game played Tuesday at Vidinha Stadium where action was limited to daylight hours due to the county working on the lighting system.

Voyager Sawyer Rogoff picked up a hat trick, or three goals scored in the first half, scoring in the 9th, 23rd, and 37th minutes to drive the Voyagers to a 5-0 lead at the break.

Ikaika Havas came off the break to score two goals in the second half, striking in the 46th and 47th minutes. JJ Louis locked up the Voyager win on a goal in the 54th minute against the redshirts, who took the field with a short staff.

Other scorers for Island School included Ian Bollerman, who found the net in the 13th minute, and Sawyer Munroe, who scored in the 25th minute.

Kaua’i High School next faces Kapa’a High School on Jan. 4 at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Park stadium when the Varsity girls take the field starting at 5 pm, and the Varsity boys to follow at 7 pm

On the same date, Waimea High School will be hosting Island School at Hanapepe Stadium with the Varsity girls starting at 5 pm, and Varsity boys starting at 7 pm