Mark Sanchez, Ele Fountain, and Jamie Reid are three of this year’s Overseas contributors. In its 3rd edition, the event organized by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, will run between the 7th and 12th November 2022 and will see a jam-packed program featuring many local authors and a variety of initiatives and events.

GCS will be producing a week-long program dedicated to literature to give a platform to local authors and generate interest in reading, writing and literature. Discussions & debate, workshops, features, radio interviews, press articles, Storytelling and book launches are just some of the highlights. The talks by Mark Sanchez and Jamie Reid will feature on Saturday 12th November. Ele Fountain will target the schools earlier in the week and will also host a public event on Tuesday 8th November. Tickets will be required for all events and these will be priced at £6. Students go free, and these will also need to be reserved. More details available at buytickets.gi.

The popular’An Audience With‘ offering Returns too, with nine varied sessions over the week. The morning and evening discussions will center on a variety of topics to include sustainability, natural history, Gibraltar’s changing landscape, women on the Rock and will include both fiction and research-based publications. Featuring Ayelet Mamo Shay, Giordano Durante & Humbert Hernandez, Robert Santos, Prof Daniella Tilbury, Prof Clive & Dr Geraldine & Dr Stewart Finlayson, Manolo Galliano & Victor Hermida, Jackie Anderson & Rebecca Calderon, Giselle Green and Richard Garcia.

There will also be a special Lightning talks session on the Friday evening with more details released soon.

All talks and ‘An Audience With’ will be held at Gibraltar’s cultural hub, the John Mackintosh Hall.

Mark Sanchez

Born and raised in Gibraltar, MG Sanchez is the author of fifteen Gibraltar-themed books, among them novels, journals, memoirs, historical studies, and collections of short stories. Over the last ten years he has spoken about his Gibraltarian writings at many European Universities and in the US, with Essays and reviews on his work appearing in major scholarly and literary journals. In this one-hour session, he will be talking with Humbert Hernandez about his books, his travels, the influences on his writing, his efforts to promote Gibraltarian culture abroad, his latest novel Marlboro Man and what he thinks should be done to develop Gibraltar’s nascent literary scene.

Gesture Fountain

Ele Fountain is a multi-award-winning author of Junior Fiction, shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize. Ele will deliver a public session under the theme ‘Adventures that bring the world home’, featuring subjects which appear in the news, and are happening around us right now. She Promises to disclose a few author Secrets too… The session will be 45 minutes with a Q&A.

Jamie Reid

Jamie Reid, the Writer of ‘Put Your Life On It’, the authorized Biography of Victor Chandler, will discuss the life story of the bookmaker from the early challenges in the 20th century to becoming the successful businessman he is today. Jamie’s other works include ‘Doped’ a gripping, true story racing thriller and ‘Blown’ another atmospheric true story about John Goldsmith, the racehorse trainer, gambler, and wartime secret agent who set off from Gibraltar to occupy France in WW2. He will delve into his publications and share insights and anecdotes about the world of gambling.