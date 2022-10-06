VOTE | SEPTEMBER GOAL OF THE MONTH – News

Three strikes Nominated

Supporters can now vote for their Goal of the Month for September.

Two efforts from Conor Chaplin, along with Kayden Jackson’s Strike against Sheffield Wednesday, are up for the award.

The first of Chappers’ goals came against Accrington Stanley early in the month. The forward, who was introduced to the action in the second half, volleyed in to open the scoring in the 76th minute at Wham Stadium, with Chappers firing in again 11 minutes later to secure a 2-0 win for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Ten days later, Chappers opened the scoring again, this time at home to Bristol Rovers. A fine team move, involving Sam Morsy and Leif Davis down the left side, was capped off as Chappers swept the ball into the bottom corner with a left-footed Strike from the middle of the area.

A surging run from George Edmundson created an opening for Kayden at Hillsborough, with the forward producing a fine finish to fire Town into a fourth-minute lead against the Owls.

The full list of Nominees is below:

Goal A – Conor Chaplin vs Accrington Stanley (A)

Goal B – Conor Chaplin vs Bristol Rovers (H)

Goal C – Kayden Jackson vs Sheffield Wednesday (A)

You can vote for your Goal of the Month here.

Voting closes at 1pm on Friday, 7 October.