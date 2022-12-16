Vote now: Who was the best high school girls soccer player in the country in 2022?

The fall 2022 high school girls soccer season is a wrap, and earlier this week we featured 20 of the best players across the nation.

Best high school girls volleyball players in the country in 2022

Best high school boys soccer players in the country in 2022

Now we’re giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for who’s been the best high school girls soccer player in the country in the fall 2022 season.

Voting will conclude Friday, Dec. 23, at 11:59 pm Eastern time.

Write-ups on each player are below the poll.

(Ashley Roni photo by Joshua Hart)

Kayla Barr, sr., Maryville (Tennessee)

A four-time All-State player, Barr scored 32 goals and added 11 assists in her final year of high school soccer. The All-American finished as Maryville’s career leader in goals scored and will stay close to home in playing college soccer for Tennessee.

Ava Bramblett, sr., Noblesville (Indiana)

Bramblett finished her storied high school soccer career with her third state championship. Noblesville’s record during her tenure: 70-2-5. The Ohio State commit had 17 goals and seven assists while anchoring the midfield of one of the best teams in the country.

Gabby Chan, Jr., Albertus Magnus (New York)

Chan, who’s already committed to Columbia, scored 21 goals and dished out 14 assists to lead Albertus Magnus to a state championship. She’s earned All-American honors in back-to-back seasons with still one year of high school remaining.

Cloe Chase, Jr., Marist Catholic (Oregon)

Chase has been a picture of consistency the past two seasons for Marist Catholic. After scoring 26 goals as a sophomore, the attacking midfielder found the back of the net 27 times as a junior in leading Marist Catholic to its first Class 4A girls soccer state championship in school history. She’s already committed to the University of Oregon.

Hailee Christensen, Jr., Harrisburg, South Dakota

Christen scored 35 goals and delivered 20 assists in leading Harrisburg to its first-ever girls soccer state championship. The All-American forward is staying close to home to play college soccer for South Dakota State.

Lana Djuranovic, Jr., Scarborough (Maine)

Djuranovic, an attacking midfielder, set the single-season Scarborough scoring mark with 28 goals in the fall, including the game-winning header in the state championship game against Brunswick. It completed an undefeated season and the program’s first state championship in a decade for national No. 3 Scarborough.

Loren Gehret, Sr., Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania)

Gehret led Southern Columbia to its third straight state title with a dominant performance in the Championship game, scoring four goals and assisting on the other in a 5-3 win. She finished her high school career with a program-record 140 goals and will be playing college soccer for Monmouth.

Taylor Heimerl, sr., Rosemount (Minn.)

Heimerl primarily played forward this season, but when needed there she also thrived as a central midfielder for 3A state Champion Rosemount. She finished the season with 20 goals and 18 assists and will be a Minnesota Golden Gopher next season.

Maddie Landers, Sr., Pingree School (Massachusetts)

Landers is a midfielder who can do it all — especially score goals. She led her region with 23 this season, leading Pingree to a NEPSAC Class B title. She’ll be playing college soccer for Boston College.

Brinley Murphy, Sr., Bearden (Tennessee)

The Defending Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, Murphy was named player of the year earlier this week by United Soccer Coaches. She led national No. 1 Bearden to his second straight state championship, set the school record for career goals and will prove his versatility by playing defense next season for South Carolina.

Kennedy Neighbors, Sr., Reitz Memorial (Indiana)

Neighbors is accustomed to the spotlight, as she committed to playing soccer for the Indiana Hoosiers as an eighth-grader. Signing day finally came last month after the midfielder finished her high school career with 57 goals, 69 assists and two state championships.

Melina Rebimbas, Sr., Rutgers Prep (New Jersey)

Rebimbas’ stats dipped a bit from her dominant junior season thanks to missing about a month of the season, but when on the pitch she was one of the most dominant forwards in the country. The North Carolina commit finished with 24 goals and 16 assists while leading Rutgers Prep to a state championship.

Ashley Roni, Jr., Skyline (Washington)

Roni was the key player in the biggest game of the year for one of the best teams in the Nation in fall 2022. The forward got fouled in the box twice in the Championship game against Issaquah and scored one of the two PK goals in a 2 -0 win for Skyline (20-0-1). She’s already committed to playing college soccer for Alabama.

Shelby Runje, sr., Issaquah (Wash.)

Runje scored 31 goals in 19 games in leading Issaquah to the state championship game against Rival Skyline. The All-American forward will be playing for Gonzaga next season.

Payton Schenning, Sr., Mercy (Maryland)

Schenning is one of the great comeback stories of the 2022 fall season. After bursting on the scene as a freshman, she missed her sophomore year due to COVID and then her junior year with a knee injury. As a senior, the midfielder led Mercy to the IAAM A Conference championship, dethroning McDonogh, who had won four in a row. Schenning will play college soccer for UMBC.

Mandy Schlueter, sr., St. Henry (Kentucky)

Schlueter led St. Henry with 35 goals this season, good for second all time at the school in a single season. The versatile midfielder/forward will be playing for Ohio State next season.

Olivia Sipsock, sr., Medina (Ohio)

Sipsock earned honors as Ohio’s Division I Player of the Year after leading Medina to its first district championship since 2019. She finished the season with 23 goals and 13 assists. Sipsock signed in November to play college soccer for Eastern Michigan.

Emma Stransky, Sr., Copley (Ohio)

Stransky scored 44 goals and dished out 20 assists in her final high school season, leading Copley to the Division II state championship. The 5-foot-2 midfielder/winger earned postseason honors as Ohio Ms. Soccer and will be playing for Bowling Green next season.

Lucia Wells, Sr., North Allegheny (Pennsylvania)

A back-to-back All-American, Wells led North Allegheny with 30 goals this season. She finished her high school career as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 80 goals and will continue her soccer career next season for Pitt.

Georgia Whitehead, sr., Lake City (Idaho)

Playing alongside fellow Washington State signee signee Elliotte Kortus, Whitehead comprised half of one of the more potent attacks in high school girls soccer this fall. She had a team-high 26 goals and 20 assists in Lake City’s one-loss season.