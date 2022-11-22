Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 12?

Which play from Week 12 of the Washington high school football season was the best? Defense and special teams play highlighted the top plays from Week 11.

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 am and the Winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 12

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button