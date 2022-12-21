Vote now: Which was the best state high school football championship finish in 2022?

There were dramatic, viral, and even herculean title-winning efforts in high school state football championships across America this fall.

SBLive Reporters witnessed many of them up close, and narrowed down the best finishes in state title games. Now, it’s up to you to decide which one rose above the rest.

Cast your vote in the poll below, and click here — or scroll down — for a synopsis of every play. Voting concludes Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button