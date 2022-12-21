Vote now: Which was the best state high school football championship finish in 2022?

There were dramatic, viral, and even herculean title-winning efforts in high school state football championships across America this fall.

SBLive Reporters witnessed many of them up close, and narrowed down the best finishes in state title games. Now, it’s up to you to decide which one rose above the rest.

Cast your vote in the poll below, and click here — or scroll down — for a synopsis of every play. Voting concludes Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

TOP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINISHES IN 2022

1. Columbus vs. Apopka (Florida – FHSAA 4M)

Columbus dug into its bag of tricks to secure a Class 4M championship. In overtime, wideout AJ Arellano pulled off the now popular “Philly Special.” He received a hand-off from running back Sedrick Irvin and hit quarterback Alberto Mendoza for the game-winning touchdown to secure a 16-13 Class 4M Florida state Championship win.

2. Yelm vs. Eastside Catholic (Washington – WIAA 3A)

Division I defensive back prospect Tyson Weaver appeared to have the game-sealing interception in his grasp — until standout Yelm receiver Kyler Ronquillo, in seemingly one motion, hit Weaver, stripped the ball clean into his own hands and hauled the rest of the way for a seeing-is-believing, viral game-winning touchdown in the WIAA Class 3A state Championship game. Yelm beat Eastside Catholic 20-13, and the only thing better than Ronquillo’s savory postgame quotes are the play itself, as captured by SBLive Reporter Hailey Palmer:

3. New London-Spicer vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (Minnesota – MSHSL 3A)

It’s been referred to as the Minneapolis Miracle: the Sequel. It’s evoked comparisons to Randy Moss and Moe Williams. The live broadcast anointed it the best title finish in state history. With four seconds left in the Class 3A title game, New London-Spicer quarterback Blake Schultz heaved the ball 33 yards downfield, finding receiver Grant Paffrath, who made the grab and pitched to teammate Brysen Christensen, who took it the final 15 yards for the winning score over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Read more on how the play came to be.

4. Valparaiso vs. Whiteland (Indiana – IHSAA 5A)

Valparaiso’s last minute Rally to beat Whiteland in the Indiana Class 5A state Championship has been referred to as an instant all-time state classic. Here it is described by SBLive Correspondent Phillip B. Watson, who wrote this from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

5. Benedictine vs. Cedartown (Georgia – GHSA 4A)

Cedartown was a short gain away from the endzone, but the Benedictine defense wouldn’t budge. Four consecutive goal line stands from the one-yard line sealed a 14-13 state championship win won in the trenches through a torrential downpour.

6. Wagoner vs. Cushing (Oklahoma – SECTION 4A)

Wagoner stunned top-ranked Cushing — a team it lost to 42-0 earlier in the year — with a 36-yard game-winning field goal to win state 24-21. The win marked the school’s sixth state championship. Cushing was on the verge of its first state title since 1961.

7. St. Thomas More vs. Lafayette Christian (Louisiana – LHSAA Select Division II)

Down 10 with less than a minute left, St. Thomas More mounted a Furious comeback to best Lafayette Christian for the Louisiana Division II Select championship. Sam Altmann threw 44 and 54-yard touchdown passes back-to-back and St. Thomas More pulled off an unlikely late comeback to win 52-48. Here’s how they did itas written by SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland.

8. Christian Brothers College vs. Lee’s Summit North (Missouri – MSHSAA 6)

Christian Brothers College beat Lee’s Summit North in OT after failing to convert on two game-winning field goal attempts in regulation behind Notre Dame commit Jeremiah Love’s 318 total yards and five touchdowns. Love’s game-winning touchdown was a 30-yard run on the first play of overtime — capped by a diving effort (pictured above). Led by linebackers Michael Teason and Kyan Franklin, CBC shut down Lee’s Summit North on the following series to seal a 35-28 win. The defense stood tall in big moments, and Love was nearly unstoppable. More on his five touchdowns, as told by SBLive’s Nate Latsch.

9. Nashville vs. Elkins (Arkansas – AAA 4A)

A fog-filled, high-scoring title game packed a ton of points into a tight finish. With six seconds left in Nashville’s 63-62 win, the Scrappers quarterback Sloan Perrin tossed a deep ball over the top of the defense, which found Toddrick Watson for a 76-yard touchdown. Without hesitating, Scrapper Coach Mike Volarvich opted to go for two and Perrin muscled his way between blockers on a QB dive at the goal line to secure the win. To add to the drama, Elkins led for most of the game leading up to the final touchdown. Read more here.

10. Raleigh vs. Noxubee (Mississippi – MHSAA 3A)

Ole Miss pledge Suntarine Perkins rushing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, caught three passes for 56 yards and logged the late fourth quarter interception that wound up leading to the touchdown that lifted Raleigh to a 55-52 win over Noxubee. It was Perkins, of course, who capped the ensuing 64-yard, 10-play drive with a one-yard score to give Raleigh the lead for good. The teams combined for a state championship record 107 points. Read more here.

11. Louisville vs. Mendenhall (Mississippi – MHSAA 4A)

Louisville had won all 10 Mississippi state titles it reached Entering its 11th trip on Dec. 3, and the perfect streak didn’t end there. Junior kicker Ceidrick Hunt booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat Mendenhall 17-14, shutting the Tigers out in its first state championship appearance since 1988. Read more here and watch highlights of the game above.