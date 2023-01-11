Vote now: Which sophomore boys basketball player has been best in the Nation this season?

Earlier this week we Featured 20 sophomore boys basketball players across the country who have been tearing it up early in the 2022-23 season.

Now we’re giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the high school boys basketball sophomore you think has been the best this season.

The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 pm Eastern.

Write-ups on each player are below the poll.

(Darryn Peterson photo by Jeff Harwell)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button