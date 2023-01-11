Vote now: Which sophomore boys basketball player has been best in the Nation this season?

Earlier this week we Featured 20 sophomore boys basketball players across the country who have been tearing it up early in the 2022-23 season.

Now we’re giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the high school boys basketball sophomore you think has been the best this season.

The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 pm Eastern.

Write-ups on each player are below the poll.

(Darryn Peterson photo by Jeff Harwell)

Dante Allen, Riviera Prep (Florida)

The son of former NBA player Malik Allen is off to a red-hot start for Riviera Prep, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.3 points per game as a freshman and appears on track to start piling up Power 5 offers as his high school career progresses.

Jalen Atkins, Barlow (Oregon)

Atkins and another sophomore from Oregon, Winters Grady (Lake Oswego), both turned heads at the Les Schwab Invitational, but Atkins’ Squad won the head-to-head matchup, giving the 6-foot-3 guard the nod here. Atkins averaged 25 points per game at the tournament in which Oregon teams stood tall against tough competition.

Cameron Boozer, Columbus (Florida)

Considered the top sophomore recruit in the country by just about every outlet in the country, Boozer is performing as expected this season. The son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists playing alongside twin brother Cayden, who is averaging 15.5 points per game.

Terrion Burgess, Benton, Arkansas

After an 11-14 season last year, Benton is turning it around this year thanks in large part to Burgess, a 6-foot-9 transfer who thrives at guard despite his size. He’s been stringing together 20-point games in helping Benton already equal its win total from last year with an 11-4 start.

Josh Dixon, Milton (Georgia)

Dixon has been a revelation this season after transferring from North Cobb Christian. He’s led Milton to a 12-3 start despite the Eagles losing all but one starter from last year’s squad. The 6-foot guard has been stringing together double-figure scoring performances including a 41-point game,

Jerry Easter II, Emmanuel Christian (Ohio)

Easter isn’t sneaking up on anybody after averaging 25 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and five steals per game as a freshman. But the 6-foot-4 guard is keeping up that multi-level production as a sophomore, including a Quadruple double last month (40 points, 13 rebounds, 12 steals and 10 assists).

Kayden Edwards, Duncanville (Texas)

Edwards plays on a loaded roster that includes arguably the best player in the country in Ron Holland, but the sophomore has shown he’s grown a ton since a freshman season in which he saw limited playing time. The 6-foot-3 guard has a complete game that should get even better with age.

Jalen Haralson, Fishers (Indiana)

After an excellent freshman season, Haralson has come back bigger and stronger as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7 point guard is averaging 23 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and recently made an unofficial visit to Purdue.

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco (California)

Harrington is scoring 15.7 points per game for a Top 25 team in California, but his ball distribution and defense are what really stand out. The five-star prospect is averaging 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

Cam Hiatt, King’s (Washington)

Hiatt took the state by Storm as a freshman for Class 1A King’s, and he’s picked up right where he left off as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season and is shooting 86% from the free-throw line, and has even played better against bigger-school competition. He’s averaging 27.5 points per game against schools Class 2A and above.

Jasper Johnson, Woodford County (Kentucky)

Johnson plays quarterback for the football team and point guard for the basketball team, but the hard court is where the 6-foot-4 athlete is drawing national attention. He’s averaging 22 points a game this season — including 35 and 37 in his past two — and is already piling up Division I offers.

Colt Langdon, Millbrook (North Carolina)

Langdon is a smooth scorer who’s upped his average from 14.4 points per game as a freshman to 20.9 this season. The 6-foot-8 wing started piling up offers over the summer, including Illinois and Ole Miss, and more are sure to follow.

Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy (Florida)

The 6-foot-4 Lloyd is a Lockdown defender on one end and a high-flying Dunker on the other. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and three steals per game this season. Among his early offers are Florida State, Florida Gulf Coast and Dayton.

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Michigan)

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-2) hasn’t played many games yet, but McKenney is showing right away why Division I schools are lining up for his services. The 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 37 points in a recent overtime win over previously undefeated University of Detroit Jesuit.

Koa Peat, Gilbert Perry (Arizona)

The 6-foot-8 wing is already piling up Scholarship offers, including from Arizona, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Texas. He’s helped Defending state champ Perry to a 16-1 start, and the Pumas are the clear favorite to repeat.

Darryn Peterson, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)

One of the top recruits in the country in the Class of 2025, Peterson averaged 25.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as a freshman. Earlier this season, he broke the CVCA school record for points in a game by scoring 51 points in a win over Tuslaw.

Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills (Indiana)

Sisley dropped 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a freshman and has improved across the board as a sophomore. He’s averaging 26 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three blocks per game this season. Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State and Ohio State are some of the college programs going after the versatile 6-foot-8 forward.

Meleek Thomas, Lincoln Park (Pennsylvania)

A five-star prospect, Thomas’ highlights for Lincoln Park and his New York summer ball team have been impressive. Whether dunking, driving and dishing or shooting from the outside, the 6-foot-5 combo guard can do it all. Pitt is making a huge push to keep him local in college.

Sebastian Williams-Adams, St. John’s (Texas)

After a solid freshman season, Williams-Adams has raised his game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-8 wing is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while routinely throwing down highlight-reel dunks.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph (California)

Yessoufou Shattered a backboard as a freshman, and he might shatter some scoring records before he’s done at Santa Maria St. Joseph. The 6-foot-6 wing is averaging 26.8 points and 10.8 rebounds while playing for the top-ranked team in Central California.