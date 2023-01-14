Vote now: Which freshman boys basketball player has been best in the Nation this season?

Last week, we took a closer look at 20 freshman high school boys basketball players around the country who have made the biggest impact in the 2022-23 season.

There were no shortage of options.

Now, we’re giving you the Reader a chance to make your pick for the top freshman boys basketball player in the country this season.

Tajh Ariza, SF, St. Bernard (California)

Ariza, whose father is former NBA star Trevor Ariza, appears to be heading for stardom himself. The 6-foot-5 wing recently picked up his first college offers from Washington and USC, the latter of which is the rival of his father’s former team UCLA.

TreVaun Clark, SF, Wagner (Texas)

With a 6-foot-7 frame and an advanced skillset for his age, Clark is turning heads as a freshman. The forward averages 8.5 points and five rebounds per game and holds offers from Incarnate Word, Louisiana State and Texas State.

Jason Crowe Jr., PG, Lynwood (California)

Crowe, who won’t be turning 15 until July, is already lighting up the scoreboard on a nightly basis for Lynwood. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 36.3 points per game, with a season-high of 51 points.

TJ Crumble, PF, Lutheran East (Ohio)

Crumble is a stretch-four who dominates inside but is capable of knocking down mid-range (and occasionally three-point) jumpers. The 6-foot-7 forward dropped 17 points in his high school debut and received a college offer from Ole Miss the following week, adding onto his previous offers from Jackson State, Kent State, Missouri and Ohio.

Sam Funches, C, Germantown (Mississippi)

Listed at 6-foot-10, Funches has clean handles and a smooth jumper to go with the typical strengths of a big man. He received an offer from Georgetown before entering the eighth grade and has since added more than a dozen offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Oklahoma State and more.

Caleb Gaskins, SF, Holy Trinity Episcopal (Florida)

Another player Featured on this list who played varsity as an eighth grader, Gaskins is now a leader and primary scoring option for Holy Trinity as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 forward has a quick release on his jumper and the strength to finish inside.

Manny Green, SF, Cedar Grove (Georgia)

A highly-athletic, 6-foot-6 wing, Green thrives when attacking the basket. He received an offer from Cincinnati as a middle schooler, and he’s putting up big numbers as a freshman at Cedar Grove. In a recent win over Creekside Christian (Ga.), Green tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

Caleb Holt, SG, Buckhorn (Alabama)

Holt is leading the charge for Buckhorn this year after helping the Bucks reach the AHSAA 6A state Playoffs last season as an eighth grader. The The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has received offers from half of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference, with Auburn and Alabama joining the pursuit first.

Jayden Johnson, SG, Trinity (Kentucky)

Johnson averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as an eighth grader playing varsity for Male. Now at Trinity, the 6-foot-5 guard recently picked up his fourth Division 1 offer from Texas A&M, adding to Cincinnati, Missouri and West Virginia.

Marcus Johnson, PG, Garfield Heights (Ohio)

Johnson is a Lefty with high-level shooting and Slashing ability. The 6-foot-1 point guard holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Kaden House, CG, Desert Mountain (Arizona)

House, the son of former NBA Sharpshooter Eddie House, is going for 26.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. Kaden and his twin brother Kalek received their first Division 1 offers from Washington State earlier this week.

Jayden Moore, PG, Hopkins (Minn.)

In his first varsity appearance as an eighth grader, Moore recorded a double-double with 15 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals. The 5-foot-10 point guard earned his first college offer from West Virginia in June.

Jalen Montonati, SF, Owasso (Oklahoma)

Montonati is a three-level scorer with smooth touch on his jump shot. Oklahoma State and Tulsa offered the 6-foot-7 wing prior to the start of his freshman campaign.

Adam Oumoddich, SG, Bishop O’Connell (Virginia)

Oumoddich is one of several budding stars from the DMV area to appear on this list. Illinois and Memphis are already pursuing the 6-foot-5 scoring guard, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Bishop O’Connell’s season opening win against Fairfax Christian.

Eddie Smajic, SG, Vianney (Missouri)

Put simply, Smajic gets buckets. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a recent one-point loss to Hickman (Mo.).

Jordan Smith Jr., SF, St. Paul VI (Virginia)

Smith is an impact player for one of the top teams in the country. The 6-foot-3, do-it-all small forward with offers from Kansas State and Virginia Tech plays heavy minutes for the No. 9 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings.

Tyran Stokes, SF, Prolific Prep (California)

In his first career start, which came for the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Stokes posted 20 points and nine rebounds in a win over Southern California Academy. The 6-foot-7 forward entered the season with offers from Alabama, Louisville, Texas A&M and more, and he recently picked up an offer from LSU.

Chris Washington Jr., SF, The Villages Charter (Florida)

Washington will likely find himself near the very top of the class of 2026 prospect rankings for the next few years. The 6-foot-7 wing is a two-way, versatile scorer who can create his own shot from just about anywhere on the court.

Elijah Williams, SF, Scottsdale Christian (Arizona)

Williams is a three-level scorer for the defending AIA 2A state champions. The 6-foot-6 wing, whose father is NBA head Coach Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), began his high school career with offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Notre Dame and Washington.