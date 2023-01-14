Vote now: Which freshman boys basketball player has been best in the Nation this season?

Last week, we took a closer look at 20 freshman high school boys basketball players around the country who have made the biggest impact in the 2022-23 season.

There were no shortage of options.

Now, we’re giving you the Reader a chance to make your pick for the top freshman boys basketball player in the country this season.

Tajh Ariza, SF, St. Bernard (California)

Ariza, whose father is former NBA star Trevor Ariza, appears to be heading for stardom himself. The 6-foot-5 wing recently picked up his first college offers from Washington and USC, the latter of which is the rival of his father’s former team UCLA.

