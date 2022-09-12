Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 11)

The 2022 season is underway, with exciting games, tournaments and rowdy fans all back into the swing of things. Here is a look at some of the top performers throughout this early-season stretch.

Amya Davis, Hen Hud

The Super 7 senior got off to a super start, playing a big part in the Sailors’ sweeps of Arlington, Croton-Harmon and White Plains. She helped control the game and set the tone on the floor, compiling 30 kills on 41 attempts, 11 aces, 23 service points and nine blocks. She also shone in the Hen Hud Tournament gold bracket, which featured many top out-of-section teams, and led the Sailors to the finals. She rounded up 42 kills, eight aces, six assists, blocks, 23 digs and a 2.5 passing accuracy on serve-receive out of 3.

Fernanda Julian, Blind Brook

The sophomore setter helped the Trojans get off to a 3-0 start, with wins over the Barack Obama School for Social Justice, Pawling and Yonkers Montessori. Throughout this stretch, she tallied 24 aces, 43 assists and 13 digs.

Leyla Murati, Rye

The Garnet senior hitter played a vital role in helping her team grind out their five-set Marathon victories over Byram Hills and Nyack, and shone in a competitive four-set loss to Ardsley. She led the way offensively and notched 44 kills throughout the 2-1 stretch.

Kayla Nicholas, North Rockland

The returning all-state hitter picked up from where she left off, helping the Red Raiders to a 3-0 start with wins over John Jay-East Fishkill, White Plains and Nanuet. Throughout this three-match stretch, she tallied 55 kills, 69 digs and four aces to lead the way.

Ella Ponterio, Somers

The Tuskers’ senior Captain and setter helped facilitate in their five-set battle with Defending Section 1 Class A champ Panas, and also played a big role in their Sweep of Nyack. She racked up 46 assists, 19 digs, 43 service points, 15 aces and three kills during that two-match stretch. She also hit a milestone at the Millbrook Tournament, earning her 500th career assist.

Tiana Richardson, Pelham

The Pelicans’ senior started strong out of the gate, leading the way offensively through their 3-0 start to the season with sweeps over Westlake and Yonkers, and a five-set win over John Jay-Cross River. Richardson tallied 47 kills, 38 digs, six aces and five blocks throughout this early-season stretch. She was especially crucial in their win over the Wolves, where the Pelicans battled back from the brink of defeat behind her 22 kills, 19 digs, four blocks and two aces in that match.

