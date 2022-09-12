Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 11)

The 2022 season is underway, with exciting games, tournaments and rowdy fans all back into the swing of things. Here is a look at some of the top performers throughout this early-season stretch.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our Player of the Week Finalists and cast your vote. The players’ Credentials are listed above the fan poll — which will be live until 1:30 pm Tuesday. The Winner will be announced on social media accounts on Tuesday night.

Let’s meet the candidates. If the poll at the bottom of the page doesn’t load, you may vote by clicking here.

Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 11)

Scoreboard: Scores, results, schedule and more from Sept. 5-11 volleyball games

Super 7: Meet the 2022 lohud volleyball Super 7 and Best of the Rest

Volleyball: New Coach aims to build on recent success at Nyack, continue mentor’s Legacy

Title contenders: After state Finals runs, Hen Hud, Panas seek to Reload and turn the page

Amya Davis, Hen Hud

The Super 7 senior got off to a super start, playing a big part in the Sailors’ sweeps of Arlington, Croton-Harmon and White Plains. She helped control the game and set the tone on the floor, compiling 30 kills on 41 attempts, 11 aces, 23 service points and nine blocks. She also shone in the Hen Hud Tournament gold bracket, which featured many top out-of-section teams, and led the Sailors to the finals. She rounded up 42 kills, eight aces, six assists, blocks, 23 digs and a 2.5 passing accuracy on serve-receive out of 3.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button