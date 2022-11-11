vote near as officials weigh cost

The final countdown to decide whether Nashville gets a new NFL stadium has begun, and Metro officials are weighing the pros and cons of their impending multi-billion-dollar vote.

On Thursday morning, Metro’s Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting at Nissan Stadium to discuss the proposal to build a new $2.1 billion stadium. It would be constructed slightly farther back from the river to make room for a new downtown thoroughfare on the East Bank.

The deal, which includes a “non-relocation agreement” from the team, was negotiated between the Tennessee Titans and Mayor John Cooper’s office and presented publicly this month.

Metro Nashville Sports Authority meet Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss the NFL stadium proposal.

The board is set to vote on the terms at its next meeting on Dec. 1. Metro Council will have the final say, as state and NFL leaders already support building a new NFL home and have together pledged $1.34 billion for the project. Council members could vote on the deal as soon as Dec. 6.

Board members discussed financing, parking, increased Civic opportunities and other issues related to the stadium.

