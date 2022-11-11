vote near as officials weigh cost

The final countdown to decide whether Nashville gets a new NFL stadium has begun, and Metro officials are weighing the pros and cons of their impending multi-billion-dollar vote.

On Thursday morning, Metro’s Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting at Nissan Stadium to discuss the proposal to build a new $2.1 billion stadium. It would be constructed slightly farther back from the river to make room for a new downtown thoroughfare on the East Bank.

The deal, which includes a “non-relocation agreement” from the team, was negotiated between the Tennessee Titans and Mayor John Cooper’s office and presented publicly this month.

The board is set to vote on the terms at its next meeting on Dec. 1. Metro Council will have the final say, as state and NFL leaders already support building a new NFL home and have together pledged $1.34 billion for the project. Council members could vote on the deal as soon as Dec. 6.

Board members discussed financing, parking, increased Civic opportunities and other issues related to the stadium.

Metro Sports Authority would issue bonds for the remaining $760 million in construction costs, if the authority and council members approve the deal. Those loans would be repaid with taxes from sales at the new stadium and around its campus, as well as from a 1% countywide hotel tax.

If a new lease is approved, a stadium with a transparent roof could be built as soon as 2026. But, if it’s voted down, Metro officials will have to develop a financing plan for an estimated $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion in upgrades and maintenance at Nissan Stadium through the current lease term ending with the 2038-39 season, according to Venue Solutions Group’s facility analysis.

“Literally, to renovate this building to meet current industry standards, it would have to be stripped down to its bare bones,” said Russ Simmons, a partner at Venue Solutions Group, to board members. “The bones are very good structurally, but the systems are, in some cases, beyond their usable life.”

Board members asked Titans President Burke Nihill to clarify the definition of building a “first-class” stadium to “industry standards.”

Nihill said the stadium industry is going through a transformation that requires a whole new set of design priorities.

“The DVD era of Stadiums is closing, and we’re going into the streaming era,” NIhill said. “This stadium wasn’t poorly built, it was the last VHS player. That was an era that passed. Stadiums really started having a different fan experience after that.

“If Amazon is broadcasting Monday night football on streaming services, we need that technology. There’s only 32 of these organizations in the world, and the NFL has expectations these venues are going to be of a certain quality.”

The $2.1 billion price tag includes the cost of demolition for the existing stadium and infrastructure for a commercial “stadium village” district on Metro-owned land around the venue, officials said Thursday.

Councilman Brett Withers, whose East Nashville district includes the stadium, said the $2.1 billion estimate sounds reasonable when compared with renovations at similarly-sized venues.

“In order to get the cost of renovations, they used Hard Rock Stadium,” Withers said. “Many other cities are looking at renovations.”

Metro Nashville owns 100 Acres of land around the stadium, and plans to lease it to Developers and finance infrastructure Improvements with Rents and new taxes generated.

On parking, Nihill said they are considering keeping up to 2,000 spots for the 60,000-seat venue. Visitors can use shuttles from off-site lots.

“It’s another generation gone by to think that we want as much parking as possible,” Nihill said. “By reducing parking spaces and expanding the ways people get to the game, we believe it will be an enhanced, more seamless experience. The impact is less cars coming and leaving at once.”

