Vote for Your Favorite Musician – Billboard

Flat Billboard prepares to unveil its annual Power List in less than a month, ranking the music executives making the biggest impact across an ever-changing industry, we thought we should put some power in the fans’ hands too. Looking back on the past year in music, who is your 2022 Power Artist?

Today, Billboard is launching the brand-new Power Artist 2022 – Fan Choice bracket, in which music listeners pick the music star who made the biggest impact last year. In the bracket below, you can choose between the 32 artists who dominated Billboard‘s 2022 year-end charts, making huge moves in streaming, touring, radio, album sales and beyond.

The Winner of this Inaugural bracket will be Revealed in Billboard‘s 2023 Power Issue alongside the executive Power List. Can your favorite artist go all the way?

First-round voting is open now, in the bracket below, and will close Monday, Jan. 9, when we reveal your Sweet 16 artists. We’ll get down to the Elite Eight on Wednesday, Jan. 11; the Final Four is Friday, Jan. 13; and championship-round voting between your top two artists begins Monday, Jan. 16.

Alongside the Power Artist 2022 bracket, Billboard is also adding a peer-voted award to its annual Power 100 ranking of the music industry’s most influential executives. This new Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive whose peers believe he or she had the most impact across the music business over the past year. Voting is open Friday (Jan. 6) to all Billboard Pro members. For more information, go here. Both the 2022 Power Artist and the Power Player’s Choice Award will be unveiled in the Billboard Power Issue.

So who will be crowned the first fan-voted Power Artist? Only you can decide. Vote in the bracket below. (Reminder: First-round voting closes on Monday.)