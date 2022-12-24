Vote for your favorite men’s team goal from 2022 | News

With the Premier League’s return just days away, Alex Zinchenko details the changes that have happened over the break, the expectations on him personally, and how to maintain form through a grueling schedule.

While the World Cup was ongoing, the remainder of our Squad were in Dubai to prepare for the second half of the season. Our players away with their respective nations joined us in Dubai following elimination from the tournament, except for Gabriel Jesus who regrettably suffered an injury while playing for Brazil. Still, Zinchenko believes our number 9 will bounce back in a big way.

“He’s one of the leaders in our team. He’s a true warrior. I have no doubts he’ll be back much stronger than before, knowing him personally and knowing his character. As a team, we need to stick together.”

Zinchenko is confident that Eddie Nketiah can step up in the Brazilian’s absence with everyone he has around him in the group.

“I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him. We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness.”

When Zinchenko signed for Arsenal in the summer, our Ukrainian had significant expectations placed upon him. Despite this, he remains fully focused and thanks the supporters for their constant encouragement.

“I’m just trying to do my job as well as I can. On the pitch, I am giving my one hundred percent. The fans have welcomed me so warmly at this club. I can’t be Grateful enough for everything they have done and the support I’ve received from them.”

The schedule over Christmas into the New Year is notoriously a hectic one and with our Gunners currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, the next run of games is especially crucial. Zinchenko is no stranger to the pressures of maintaining form through tough moments, however.

“What I’ve seen in the past, if you have the right attitude and the right behavior on and off the pitch, you can’t be tired physically. You can only be tired in the head – everything is coming from your head.

“If you do all the things right in your routine – your sleep, your food, look after yourself well – and you do everything to prepare your body fresh. If you do everything right, you can’t be tired physically.”