Vote for your December Goal of the Month! – News
The December nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award are:
Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Queens Park Rangers v BURNLEY – 11th December
The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them, by-passing them completely with a viciously whipped Strike into the far corner.
Tom Rogic – Sunderland v WEST BROMWICH ALBION – 12th December
It is only on second viewing that the technical genius of Rogic’s Strike can be appreciated, a rabona-like movement, but without crossing legs, which swept the ball into the bottom corner.
Kion Etete – CARDIFF CITY v Blackpool – 17th December
The sum of two Moments of brilliance. Callum Robinson surged forward and flicked a Sublime pass perfectly into the path of Etete, who read the play in a trice and looped home exquisitely.
Alfie Doughty – Queens Park Rangers v LUTON TOWN – 29th December
A goal on the edge. Doughty and Carlton Morris had no right to combine for the one-two which Doughty then cushioned divinely before sweeping home a stunning Strike – and all at such a pace.
The December nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Award are:
Dion Charles – BOLTON WANDERERS v Bristol Rovers – 2n.d December
With his side trailing in injury time, Charles found himself with the ball at his feet in the penalty area and a host of bodies in his way. His only option was to lift a delightful curler over them all.
Shilow Tracey – CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town – 26th December
Receiving the ball on the angle of the area, Tracey was faced up by two Shrewsbury defenders. No matter. He jinked his way around both before whipping a powerful shot into the far corner.
Jonny Smith – BURTON ALBION v Lincoln City – 26th December
Smith had already prompted one phase of the move when he collected the ball again and took matters upon himself with a breath-taking dipping left-foot shot that traced an Unstoppable arc.
Marlon Pack – PORTSMOUTH v Ipswich Town – 29th December
Pack had never scored for his Hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was Majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.
The December nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award are:
Tom James – LEYTON ORIENT v Bradford City – 3rdrd December
A corner routine befitting of the League Two leaders. George Moncur slid the ball neatly between Defenders before James followed the deftest of touches with an immaculately placed curler.
Sam Hoskins – Mansfield Town v NORTHAMPTON TOWN – 26th December
Timing your run onto a jumping volley requires coordination, athleticism and technique in equal measure, especially to make it look as natural as Hoskins did when he met an angled cross.
Ethan Chislett – AFC WIMBLEDON v Newport County – 26th December
Chislett had one thing on his mind as he stood over a free-kick at the corner of the Newport box. His target inside the far post was tiny, yet he found it at pace and with apparent sumptuous ease.
Ian Henderson – ROCHDALE v Hartlepool United – 26th December
Henderson has always possessed a mind that sees opportunities others can’t, so when the ball arrived at his feet with his back to the Hartlepool goal, a backheel was the obvious choice, right?