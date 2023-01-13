Vote for your December Goal of the Month! – News

The December nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award are:

Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Queens Park Rangers v BURNLEY – 11th December

The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them, by-passing them completely with a viciously whipped Strike into the far corner.

Tom Rogic – Sunderland v WEST BROMWICH ALBION – 12th December

It is only on second viewing that the technical genius of Rogic’s Strike can be appreciated, a rabona-like movement, but without crossing legs, which swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Kion Etete – CARDIFF CITY v Blackpool – 17th December

The sum of two Moments of brilliance. Callum Robinson surged forward and flicked a Sublime pass perfectly into the path of Etete, who read the play in a trice and looped home exquisitely.

Alfie Doughty – Queens Park Rangers v LUTON TOWN – 29th December

A goal on the edge. Doughty and Carlton Morris had no right to combine for the one-two which Doughty then cushioned divinely before sweeping home a stunning Strike – and all at such a pace.

The December nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Award are:

Dion Charles – BOLTON WANDERERS v Bristol Rovers – 2n.d December

With his side trailing in injury time, Charles found himself with the ball at his feet in the penalty area and a host of bodies in his way. His only option was to lift a delightful curler over them all.

Shilow Tracey – CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town – 26th December

Receiving the ball on the angle of the area, Tracey was faced up by two Shrewsbury defenders. No matter. He jinked his way around both before whipping a powerful shot into the far corner.

Jonny Smith – BURTON ALBION v Lincoln City – 26th December

Smith had already prompted one phase of the move when he collected the ball again and took matters upon himself with a breath-taking dipping left-foot shot that traced an Unstoppable arc.

Marlon Pack – PORTSMOUTH v Ipswich Town – 29th December

Pack had never scored for his Hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was Majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.

The December nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award are:

Tom James – LEYTON ORIENT v Bradford City – 3rdrd December

A corner routine befitting of the League Two leaders. George Moncur slid the ball neatly between Defenders before James followed the deftest of touches with an immaculately placed curler.

Sam Hoskins – Mansfield Town v NORTHAMPTON TOWN – 26th December

Timing your run onto a jumping volley requires coordination, athleticism and technique in equal measure, especially to make it look as natural as Hoskins did when he met an angled cross.

Ethan Chislett – AFC WIMBLEDON v Newport County – 26th December

Chislett had one thing on his mind as he stood over a free-kick at the corner of the Newport box. His target inside the far post was tiny, yet he found it at pace and with apparent sumptuous ease.

Ian Henderson – ROCHDALE v Hartlepool United – 26th December