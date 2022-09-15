Vote for your August Goal of the Month! – News

Supporters can now vote for their Hull City Goal of the Month for August, presented by Uber Eats.

We have selected four goals from three different players to make up the shortlist – three from the first team and one from the Under-21s.

Our first contender is Óscar Estupiñán’s opening goal for the Tigers against Norwich City – a clinical finish after capitalizing on a defensive mix-up inside the six-yard area.

After scoring on his debut for the Tigers on the opening day of the season against Bristol City, Ozan Tufan was on target again against Burnley at Turf Moor. The 27-year-old latched onto a header from Estupiñán before racing away and keeping his composure to coolly slot home.

Having scored a brace against Norwich, Estupiñán was at it again in the defeat against West Bromwich Albion, with his second goal against the Baggies making our four-goal shortlist. The 25-year-old collected Benjamin Tetteh’s pass before curling an effort into the far corner.

Our final contender is Harry Wood’s Strike for the Under-21s in the emphatic 5-0 win against Watford Under-21s – a beautifully placed free-kick from 25-yards out that beat the wall before finding the far corner of the net.

Vote for your August Uber Eats Goal of the Month by selecting your favorite here.

