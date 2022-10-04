Vote for the volleyball top player performance for Week 7

Voting by fans will decide the state volleyball Player of the Week so make your choice by selecting from the list below.

Voting will end at 11 pm on Thursday with the Winner Revealed on Friday.

Alexis Belarmino, Spanish Fort: Had 165 assists, 40 digs, 11 kills, 9 aces and 4 blocks in seven matches.

Zoey Benson, Priceville: Had 67 kills in six matches.

Allie Bryant, Pleasant Valley: Had 43 kills, 13 aces, 37 digs and 38 assists in three matches.

Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian: Had 64 kills, 42 digs, 13 blocks and 14 aces in six matches.

Olivia Jackson, Homewood: Had 32 kills, 30 digs, 5 aces and 2 blocks in two matches.

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian: Had 72 kills, 42 digs, 3 assists and 47 service receptions in six matches.

Janiyah King, Daphne: Had 21 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces in two matches.

Chloe May, Central-Florence: Had 197 assists (surpassing 2,000 career assists), 20 aces, and 61 digs in eight matches.

Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea: Had 5 aces, 26 kills with a .389 hitting percentage and 26 digs in two matches.

Calli Tanielu, Westminster Christian: Had 38 kills and a .361 hitting percentage, adding 5 aces and 21 digs in three matches.

Georgia Valentine, Westminster-Oak Mountain: Had 29 kills, 19 aces and 7 digs in two matches.

Kennedy Vaughn, Bob Jones: Had 19 kills in a win last week.

If you can’t see the poll below, use it this link.